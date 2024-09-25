Anzeige
Mittwoch, 25.09.2024
WKN: A0B6SJ | ISIN: LT0000101446 | Ticker-Symbol: YK3
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
25.09.2024 12:00 Uhr
Panevezio Statybos Trestas: Resolutions of Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

The following resolutions have been adopted at the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Panevezio statybos trestas AB held on 25 September 2024:

1.Revocation of the resolution on election of the new member to the Board of Panevezio statybos trestas AB adopted at the General Meeting of Shareholders on 30 April 2024.

To revoke the resolution on election of the new member to the Board of Panevezio statybos trestas AB adopted at the General Meeting of Shareholders on 30 April 2024 (the ground for revocation of the resolution - the data of the Board Member have not been registered with the Registre of Legal Entities by the term established by the law).

2.Election of the member to the Board of Panevezio statybos trestas AB.

To elect Gintautas Mazeika (born in 1967) as the member to the Board of Panevezio statybos trestas AB. Education - Finance and Business administration (EMBA). Participation in activities of other companies - PRO BRO Group UAB, Svaros broliai UAB - an independent member of the Board, Sypsenos akademija UAB - the Chairman, Mazeika ir partneriai UAB - the Managing Partner.
To fix a monthly remuneration in the amount of 3300 Euros for the activities of the Board Member.

For more information contact:
Tomas Stukas
Managing Director
Panevezio statybos trestas AB
Phone: (+370 618) 21360


