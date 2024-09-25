Anzeige
Mittwoch, 25.09.2024
PR Newswire
25.09.2024 14:42 Uhr
Fospha's Latest Report Reveals Brands Should Spend 3X More in Paid Social

LONDON, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fospha, a measurement and attribution company, has revealed that brands are significantly underinvested in Paid Social channels. On average, eCommerce companies spend just 27.5% of Paid Social's profitable maximum, leaving substantial headroom to scale profitably. The numbers are striking, and symptomatic of widespread reliance on Last Click attribution, which overvalues demand capture channels, and undervalues demand generation.

Fospha logo (PRNewsfoto/Fospha)

Fospha released this data in their latest State of eCommerce report for H2 2024. The report takes a deep dive into the latest industry data to reveal where brands are missing out on millions of dollars in ad revenue and which channels have the most headroom for growth going into peak period.

The report stands out as a strategic asset for digital marketers, eCommerce leaders, and marketing strategists looking to optimize advertising spend and implement data-driven growth strategies.

Why the State of eCommerce Report H2 2024 is a Must-Read Resource

Fospha works with 150+ leading ecommerce brands globally with over $1 billion in ad spend under management, granting them unparalleled access to the latest data on how brands are advertising.

This report unveils how major platforms' KPIs are trending in 2024 and what this means for brands heading into peak period.

Key highlights of the report include:

  • Profitable Headroom: The degree of headroom left to scale Paid Social and Google channels.
  • Efficient Acquisition: The #1 channel for efficient new customer acquisition.
  • Peak Period Strategy: The growth channel you need to be leveraging during peak.
  • Full-Funnel Strategy: For platforms like Meta, TikTok and Snapchat.

"This is our most comprehensive cross-channel analysis yet. This report is packed full of every insight you'll need ahead of peak-including how, where, when, and why to scale up every channel in your arsenal," says Jamie Bolton, VP of Growth at Fospha.

About Fospha

Fospha is pioneering a new approach to cross-channel digital marketing measurement. With no-code implementation, clients are live in 2 to 3 weeks with a year of full funnel performance modelled, ensuring complete privacy safety.

Read the report here: https://www.fospha.com/soe-h2-2024.

For more information, visit www.fospha.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter for the latest updates.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2164027/4532913/Fospha_logo.jpg

Media contact:
Snezhina Kashukeeva
snezhina.kashukeeva@fospha.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/fosphas-latest-report-reveals-brands-should-spend-3x-more-in-paid-social-302258603.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
