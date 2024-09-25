PTX Metals Inc.: PTX Metals' Green Canada Subsidiary Announces Acquisition of Thelon Basin Uranium Claims

TORONTO, Sept. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PTX Metals Inc. (CSE: PTX) (OTCQB: PANXF, Frankfurt: 9PX) ("PTX" or the "Company"), a minerals exploration Company focused on high-quality gold, copper, nickel and PGE projects that are of fundamental importance to powering the global green and digital economy, located in northern Ontario, is pleased to provide an update on recent project and corporate activities related to its subsidiary Green Canada Corporation ("GCC") of which PTX has a 51% equity ownership.

During the past six months GCC has analyzed historical exploration results in the region and acquired by way of low-cost claims staking a large mineral rights position in the Thelon Basin Nunavut, Canada and the prospective Baker Lake and Amer Lake uranium districts (the "Nunavut Uranium Claims" or the "Claims"). The Claims package, totaling 324 km2, contains fertile and highly prospective geological terranes capable of hosting uranium deposits as seen in the Thelon Basin including Kiggavik and Angilak uranium projects.

The Thelon Basin is highly underexplored and its similarities to Athabasca Basin makes the Claims an ideal area for GCC, complementing its existing projects including Beartooth Island Uranium Project, Athabasca Basin, Matoush-Otish Mountain Project and Mistassini Project in Quebec, which also includes ground immediately north and south of IsoEnergy's Matoush Uranium Deposit, a large high-grade uranium deposit and the Cypress uranium and copper project in the Athabasca Basin.

Highlights include:

The Nunavut Uranium Claims are described below, and project location is provided in the attached image.

Historical drill results on the claims include drilling 25.9m @ 0.125% U3O8 ;

; The Amer Lake package controls a major structure surrounding Amer Lake uranium deposit along strike located near Agnico Eagle's operating Amaruq gold project;

High grade uranium boulders and till geochemistry anomalies and strong basement conductors, walk-up drilling targets are abundant along the Amer Lake trend; and

100% ownership with no royalties outstanding subject to potential government royalties.

Nunavut Uranium Claims Overview:

Baker Lake South : Comprises a series of 19 uranium prospects across 85 km2 land packages to the south of Baker Lake. The project is located the Churchill Structural Province on the southern side of Baker Lake within the Baker Lake Basin.

Bisset Lake South prospect drilling includes 25.9m @ 0.125% U 3 O 8 ; and

; and Prospective for i.e. unconformity style, sandstone-hosted mineralization, structurally-controlled (fault and/or dyke) mineralization (e.g. Kiggavik, Tatiggaq).

Amer Lake Trend: Three large land packages totaling 230 km2 in the Amer Lake Trend covering both the Titan project to the west and Amer Lake deposit.

The mineralization at Amer Lake is prospective for Syngenetic mineralization, Unconformity-vein type mineralization, Sandstone-hosted mineralization, Structurally-controlled (fault and/or dyke) mineralization (e.g. Kiggavik,Tatiggaq);

High grade uranium boulders and till geochemistry anomalies; and

Amer Lake is situated approximately 20 km north of the operational Amaruq gold project, which hosts extensive infrastructure, including trafficable roads facilitating access to the local town of Baker Lake.









Next steps:

GCC is currently permitting the Claims for exploration activities to consist of ground truthing, access reconnaissance, geochemical sampling and ground geophysics. Potential drilling of high priority targets could occur as early as 2025 once permitting is in place.

Overview of Uranium Geology in Amer Lake and Baker Lake:

Uranium mineralization in the Amer Lake terrane can be classified into four main types:

Syngenetic mineralization found near the contact between the Showing Lake and Oora Lake formations. This style of mineralization is characterized by pore-filling and fine disseminations of uraninite, chalcopyrite, magnetite and calcite in pink, sandy layers of the siltstone. The grade of this syngenetic mineralization is generally low (<0.05% U 3 O 8 ). Unconformity-vein type mineralization (discovered in boulders and outcrop) occurs as narrow stockwork veins cross-cutting Amer Group rocks. Mineralized veins are commonly associated with illite, chlorite and hematite alteration Grades for unconformity-vein type mineralization discovered in boulders can be high. Grab samples of > 10% U 3 O 8 have been reported from the area. Sandstone-hosted phosphatic (matrix of the sandstone or phosphatic breccia) and non-phosphatic mineralization has been located in float with concentrations of uranium ranging from 0.01% to 1.0% U 3 O 8 . The non-phosphatic boulders are limonitic, vuggy and contain secondary uranium minerals such as torbernite and autunite. Structurally-controlled (fault and/or dyke) mineralization such as Orano's Kiggavik project and Forum's recently enhanced Tatiggaq project, both of which have encountered much higher grades than currently observed in the Amer Group rocks. Grab samples of > 10% U 3 O 8 have been reported from the area. Amer Lake North hosts 5 uranium prospects, Wolverine Point, 76-5, 76-2 and 77-2 and a new discovery all of which present as till anomalies and/or uriniferous boulder anomalies.



Uranium Mineralization in the Baker Lake region can be classified as:

Structurally controlled/hosted encountered in fractured and brecciated fractured/faulted conglomerates and arkoses of the Baker Lake Basin. e.g Kazan Sandstone or South Channel Conglomerate, containing some fracture filling disseminated pitchblende in salvages associated with these structures Unconformity-vein type mineralization (discovered in boulders and outcrop) occurs as narrow stockwork veins cross-cutting Baker Lake Group rocks and into stratigraphically underlying basement rocks of Archean age. Volcanic basement hosted shears (volcanic) (Beaverlodge-style) with minor graphite and hematization was noted in the basement rocks which are also commonly fractured and sheared.



Elliot Lake Claims:

GCC is in the process of letting these claims lapse to manage costs and focus its priorities on Nunavut and on other opportunities.

Muskrat Dam Project:

GCC recently issued 166,667 common shares at 15 cents per share to an arm's length party related to final anniversary payment.

Qualified person

The technical information presented in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Rhys Davies, PGeo for GCC, a consulting geologist of GCC and qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 -- Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

