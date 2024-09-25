Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 25.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
Diese Firma hat die Grundlagen, um zu einem Goldkraftwerk zu werden!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CWAJ | ISIN: US84862C2035 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
24.09.24
16:34 Uhr
0,240 US-Dollar
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Getränke/Tabak
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SPLASH BEVERAGE GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SPLASH BEVERAGE GROUP INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
25.09.2024 14:50 Uhr
80 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Labor Smart, Inc. Announces New Distribution Partnership with Splash Beverage Group

Legacy Distribution to Launch Iconic Beverage Brands Across Colorado

JACKSON, WY / ACCESSWIRE / September 25, 2024 / (OTC PINK:LTNC) - Labor Smart, Inc. ("LTNC") through its wholly owned subsidiary Legacy Distribution, is excited to announce a new distribution partnership with Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSE American), a portfolio company of leading beverage brands.

As part of this partnership, Legacy Distribution will bring the following beloved brands to the Colorado market:

  • Copa Di Vino

  • Pulpoloco Sangria

  • Salt Tequila

  • TapOut Energy Drink

This collaboration is a major step for Legacy Distribution, which has built a strong reputation for transforming innovative brands into household names. The comprehensive launch of these iconic products across Colorado is expected to bolster both companies' presence in the region.

"We are thrilled to partner with Splash Beverage Group," said Tom Zarro, CEO of Labor Smart, Inc. "Their portfolio of high-quality, innovative brands aligns perfectly with our mission to provide consumers with outstanding beverage options. We look forward to growing our relationship and continuing to build our distribution network in Colorado and beyond."

Shareholders and interested parties are encouraged to follow @LaborSmartNews on Twitter for all future Company updates, including material information about the Company.

About Labor Smart, Inc.

Labor Smart, Inc. is a leading company specializing in brand development, manufacturing, and distribution. Trading on the OTC markets under the ticker symbol LTNC, the company operates through several subsidiaries, including Illumination Holdings, Next Gen Beverages LLC, and Elevate Health & Wellness Nutraceuticals.

Email Communications

Shareholders are encouraged to register their email addresses with LOCK'DIN Beverages to receive the latest product updates and exclusive promotions. Sign up at https://lockdin.com/pages/shareholder-opt-in.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. In addition, from time to time, we or our representatives may make forward-looking statements orally or in writing. We base these forward-looking statements on our expectations and projections about future events, which we derive from the information currently available to us. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future performance, including our financial performance and projections, revenue and earnings growth, and business prospects and opportunities. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as "may," "should," "expects," "anticipates," "contemplates," "estimates," "believes," "plans," "projected," "predicts," "potential," or "hopes" or the negative of these or similar terms. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should consider various factors, including: (i) potential failure to meet projected development and related targets; (ii) changes in applicable laws or regulations that may impact our products and business; and (iii) other risks and uncertainties described herein, as well as those risks and uncertainties discussed from time to time in other reports and other public filings with OTC Markets. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. We are not obligated to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events discussed in this press release and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives might not occur.

Contact

Investor Relations: ir@laborsmartinc.com

SOURCE: Labor Smart, Inc.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Tenbagger-Chance mit der nächsten BioNTech

Erinnern Sie sich, als Moderna und BioNTech von unbekannten Unternehmen zu globalen Marktführern wurden und frühzeitige Investoren reich belohnt haben?

Die Branche steht vor einem erneuten Innovationsschub – von bahnbrechenden Medikamenten bis hin zu revolutionären Therapien.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Sie sollten jetzt in Biotech-Aktien einsteigen, weil wir am Beginn einer neuen Ära der medizinischen Innovation stehen könnten! Gen- und Zelltherapien, personalisierte Medizin und bahnbrechende Technologien könnten das Gesundheitswesen revolutionieren – und die Aktienkurse in die Höhe schießen lassen.

Die nächste Erfolgsgeschichte im Biotechbereich warten nur darauf, entdeckt zu werden. Wer jetzt investiert, hat die Chance, von gigantischen Durchbrüchen und enormen Renditen zu profitieren. Warten Sie nicht, bis es zu spät ist - der nächste Biotech-Superstar könnte morgen schon durchstarten!

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Biotech-Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien das riesige Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen zukunftsträchtige Investments im Biotech-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.