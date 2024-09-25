Labor Smart, Inc. Announces New Distribution Partnership with Splash Beverage Group

Legacy Distribution to Launch Iconic Beverage Brands Across Colorado

(OTC PINK:LTNC) - Labor Smart, Inc. ("LTNC") through its wholly owned subsidiary Legacy Distribution, is excited to announce a new distribution partnership with Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSE American), a portfolio company of leading beverage brands.

As part of this partnership, Legacy Distribution will bring the following beloved brands to the Colorado market:

Copa Di Vino

Pulpoloco Sangria

Salt Tequila

TapOut Energy Drink

This collaboration is a major step for Legacy Distribution, which has built a strong reputation for transforming innovative brands into household names. The comprehensive launch of these iconic products across Colorado is expected to bolster both companies' presence in the region.

"We are thrilled to partner with Splash Beverage Group," said Tom Zarro, CEO of Labor Smart, Inc. "Their portfolio of high-quality, innovative brands aligns perfectly with our mission to provide consumers with outstanding beverage options. We look forward to growing our relationship and continuing to build our distribution network in Colorado and beyond."

About Labor Smart, Inc.

Labor Smart, Inc. is a leading company specializing in brand development, manufacturing, and distribution. Trading on the OTC markets under the ticker symbol LTNC, the company operates through several subsidiaries, including Illumination Holdings, Next Gen Beverages LLC, and Elevate Health & Wellness Nutraceuticals.

