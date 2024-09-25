Orangetheory Fitness announces the opening of three new studio locations in September. Expanding its domestic presence, the brand opened new studios in Crystal Lake, IL, part of Greater Chicago and Jersey City, NJ, just outside New York City. A new Orangetheory Fitness location additionally opened in Valencia, Spain, on Sept. 23, furthering its commitment to delivering its best-in-class fitness experience in the United States and internationally.

"Our new studio openings in Crystal Lake, Jersey City and Valencia exemplify our continued dedication to making Orangetheory Fitness' transformative workouts accessible to more communities around the world," said Dave Long, co-founder and CEO of Orangetheory Fitness. "We're excited to expand our footprint both at home and abroad, empowering more people to live healthier lives with the help of our science-backed, coach-inspired fitness experience."

Both domestic studio locations opened to the public in early September and are led by long-standing franchisees with seasoned experience leading new studio growth. Orangetheory Crystal Lake is the first location in this Chicago suburb and the eighteenth studio for franchisees Adam Paris and David Lanz, who are celebrating a decade as Orangetheory franchise owners. The Paulus Hook studio is the second Orangetheory location in Jersey City, NJ, and the eighth studio led by franchisees Michael Zorn and Michael Reyes, who are celebrating eight years with the brand.

The Valencia studio opened on Sept. 23, marking Orangetheory's tenth location in Spain. Doug and Lisa Birer own the studio and have served as master franchisees for Spain since 2019. The Birers also launched the Velazquez flagship in 2022 and have supported the opening and management of several studios across Barcelona, Madrid and Murcia. In addition to their role as masters in Spain, they also partner in ownership and operations of studios in London and the U.S.

Orangetheory Fitness, which recently completed a merger of equals with Self Esteem Brands, is renowned for its heart rate-based group workouts, which combine science, technology and expert coaching to help members live longer, more vibrant lives. The brand's global expansion and domestic growth reflect its vision to make a lasting impact on the health and wellness of communities worldwide.

About Orangetheory

Orangetheory Fitness (orangetheory.com) is a heart rate-based group workout that combines science, technology and expert coaching to help members live a longer, more vibrant life. Orangetheory workouts are backed by science and designed to supercharge your metabolism and cardiorespiratory health for more results. The workouts utilize connected technology to track performance so members can view their detailed results in real-time and monitor progress over time. Each of the workouts is led by a certified coach to ensure members of all fitness and ability levels can be successful and continually challenge themselves. One of the world's fastest-growing franchise companies, Orangetheory franchisees have opened more than 1,500 studios in all 50 U.S. states and 24 countries. Visit https://www.orangetheory.com/en-us/international-opportunities/ for global franchise opportunities.

