RoboMQ's Hire2Retire Recognized as a High Performer in G2's Fall 2024 Reports

Employee Lifecycle & Identity Management Solution recognized as a High Performer in the Identity Access Management & User Provisioning and Governance Tools Categories for the fourth consecutive quarter.

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / September 25, 2024 / RoboMQ today announced that?Hire2Retire, its flagship employee lifecycle and identity management product, has achieved the High Performer award in both the Identity Access Management (IAM) & User Provisioning and Governance Tools categories in?G2's Fall 2024 Reports. In addition, Hire2Retire also earned the High Performer award for the American Region in the IAM category. This is the fourth consecutive quarter Hire2Retire has been named a High Performer for exceptional customer satisfaction scores based on genuine G2 reviews, and the 7th badge Hire2Retire earned in 2024.





"G2 Awards based on our customers' reviews and opinions validates and underscores our commitment to building a world-class Identity lifecycle management product with a customer-driven roadmap and a relentless focus on customer support,"?said Bramh Gupta, RoboMQ's Head of Products.

In addition to overall customer satisfaction, Hire2Retire has continued to provide a superior customer experience, with G2 reviews giving a 99% approval rating for quality of support. In addition, 96% of reviewers believe the product is heading in the right direction, and 92% would recommend Hire2Retire to others.

"Rankings on G2 reports are based on data provided to us by real software buyers,"?said Sara Rossio, Chief Product Officer at G2."Potential buyers know they can trust these insights when researching and selecting software because they're rooted in vetted, verified, and authentic reviews."

About Hire2Retire

Hire2Retire, RoboMQ's flagship product, handles hundreds of thousands of employee identities. Companies around the world use Hire2Retire to reduce the cost of creating and managing employee accounts in AD or Azure AD, eliminating tasks often done using?costly sysadmin resources. RoboMQ ensures employee profiles are created in AD, Azure AD, and identity systems in near real-time per their HR profile and role, ensuring employees have the right access and privileges to provide a superior "First Day at Work" experience. Similarly, employee access is removed in near real-time upon termination, ensuring the terminated employees do not walk away with privileged access, preventing data security and reputation risks.

About RoboMQ?

RoboMQ?is a leading SaaS company that solves critical Business Process Automation problems and improves operational effectiveness by application of API and data integration technologies combined with intuitive, modern, and humanized UX, workflows, and advanced algorithms.

