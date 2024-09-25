The Shaw Group Announces Formation of Shaw Projects & Modules Business Unit

The Shaw Group, a global leader in pipe fabrication and engineering, procurement, and module fabrication (EPF), is pleased to announce the formal integration of its subsidiaries, Chemex Global and KP Engineering. Together with Shaw's world-class modular fabrication facility and team in Lake Charles, Louisiana, this new business unit will be called Shaw Projects & Modules. This strategic alignment to operate as a single business unit will enable Shaw to serve as a one-stop-shop for comprehensive solutions for energy transition (waste-to-fuel, hydrogen & syngas, carbon capture, and more), refining, and infrastructure projects world-wide.

Acquired in 2021 and 2023, respectively, Chemex Global brings forty-five years of successful projects around the globe along with deep modularization experience and capability, while KP Engineering (KPE) contributes a twenty-year track record of notable experience in the refining, renewable fuels, hydrogen, syngas, and specialty chemicals markets. Chemex and KPE's full suite of engineering and related disciplines, project controls, project management, and procurement teams will be combined with the Shaw Lake Charles modular fabrication team and 295-acre state-of-the-art fabrication facility (including 10 acres under roof and 250 ft. of dockside access) into a single business unit. The Chemex Global and KP Engineering legacy names will be phased out in coming months in favor of the new business unit name, Shaw Projects & Modules. Further developments and updates will be communicated via new social media accounts (Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn) under "Shaw Projects & Modules," while information related to project services, capabilities, and operating locations can be found on Shaw's website, www.TheShawGrp.com.

"We are pleased to combine the extraordinary project legacy and capabilities of Chemex and KPE along with our remarkable Lake Charles module facility into a new business unit, providing a world-class team, superior solutions, and project excellence with agility," said Doran Oancia, leader of Shaw Projects & Modules. Dan Simpson, CEO of The Shaw Group adds, "With our strategic geographic locations for both engineering and fabrication and our ability to provide innovative concept-to-completion project execution, we remain at the forefront as leaders within the energy industry."

About The Shaw Group: With 1.6 million square feet of fabrication and manufacturing capacity worldwide, The Shaw Group offers premier pipe fabrication, module fabrication (including engineering, design, and procurement), and induction bending services to a diverse range of industries and industrial clients globally.

