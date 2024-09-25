WEBALO, INC.: Webalo Recognized in Three Gartner Hype Cycle Reports

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 25, 2024 / Webalo, The Connected Worker Platform for the Frontline Workforce, proudly announces its recognition for the Connected Factory Worker category in the Gartner Hype Cycle for Manufacturing Operations Strategy, Gartner Hype Cycle for Frontline Worker Technologies, and Gartner Hype Cycle for Private Mobile Network Services, 2024 reports.





Webalo Recognized in Gartner Hype Cycle

According to Gartner's user recommendations, "Focus on creating a data-driven culture in manufacturing operations by promoting creativity and ingenuity". And, as per obstacles stated by Gartner under the Connected Factory Worker category, "Initial benefits are deemed transformational but incomplete. Failing to address the 'What's in it for me?' and change management and not involving workers in the solution design and implementation process helps drive demand and adoption."

Additionally, Gartner also recommends to "Consider architecture over applications. This will limit point solutions and the complexity of managing multiple vendors. Focus on pulling in data from other transactional systems such as MES as means to link production data with employee-led improvement opportunities."

Webalo's Platform addresses all these critical points:

Workforce Engagement and Rapid Deployment : Webalo's Platform delivers simple, AI-enabled, generation of connected worker apps, engaging the workforce directly in the solution design and implementation process, and driving demand and adoption

Integrated Platform : Webalo integrates seamlessly with both enterprise and industrial systems, providing a "one-stop-shop" for the workforce and eliminating the complexity of managing point solutions from multiple vendors

Workforce Intelligence Center: Webalo creates a new high-value data asset by combining operational process data and workforce usage data, with real-time integration to IT & OT systems

As stated by Gartner, "Connected factory workers leverage digital tools and data management techniques to improve and integrate their interactions with both physical and virtual surroundings. This improves decision accuracy, proliferates knowledge, and reduces variability."

"Webalo is dedicated to enabling the core value propositions, for a successful Connected Worker strategy," said Peter Price, Webalo's CEO. "Our AI enabled Platform unites people, processes, and systems in real-time and revolutionizes the adoption, deployment, and operation of connected worker applications, to reduce downtime, increase operational excellence, and improve the bottom line, while driving engagement to increase workforce motivation and retention."

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and HYPE CYCLE is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Webalo

Webalo®, The Connected Worker Platform for the Frontline Workforce, is an AI enabled software platform that digitizes tasks and activities for frontline workers, providing real-time operational visibility and driving process optimization and improvement, across all areas of business operations. Webalo is enterprise grade, closely integrated with enterprise and industrial software systems, such as Microsoft, SAP, Rockwell, and Siemens. Built to operate in the face of massive amounts of real-time transactional usage by thousands of workers, Webalo helps the workforce make better, more informed decisions, and makes their businesses more productive.

