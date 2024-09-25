Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 25.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
Diese Firma hat die Grundlagen, um zu einem Goldkraftwerk zu werden!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
25.09.2024 15:02 Uhr
64 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NETTALK MARITIME: NT Maritime Partners With Princess Lodges and Westmark Hotels to Modernize Communications Across 9 Alaskan Hotels

Also deployed at several office locations and transportation centers

ANCHORAGE, AK / ACCESSWIRE / September 25, 2024 / NT Maritime, formerly known as netTALK Maritime, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Princess Lodges, a division of Princess Cruises, and Westmark Hotels, a subsidiary of Holland America Line, to revolutionize communications systems across Alaska. This partnership marks a significant step forward in unifying and upgrading their technology infrastructure with cutting-edge, next-generation solutions.

NT Maritime

NT Maritime
Logo

Under this multi-year agreement, NT Maritime has revamped the existing PBX systems, deploying and managing a state-of-the-art unified communications platform across all properties. The project encompasses over 4,000 extensions distributed across offices and guest rooms, spanning nine hotels and approximately 20 office locations throughout Alaska and Canada.

Staff and guests benefit from an enhanced suite of in-room communication options, including the ability to schedule housekeeping visits, place room service orders, and set notifications to be alerted when the Northern Lights appear-enabling them to fully immerse themselves in Alaska's natural beauty from the comfort of their balconies.

Additionally, a forthcoming update will provide hotel staff with access to high-quality voice communication, full-featured chat messaging, and other advanced management tools via a dedicated mobile application. This will ensure seamless, unified communication across all hotels, transportation hubs, and data centers.

NT Maritime's extensive experience in delivering advanced communication systems to ships at sea made it the ideal partner for this ambitious project. The same level of sophisticated, user-friendly communication technology that has been successfully implemented in maritime settings will now be available to both staff and guests at these land-based properties.

"With the challenging Alaskan winter conditions, our proven technology and expertise in deploying communication solutions in demanding environments, such as cruise ships, positioned us as the perfect choice for this deployment," said Garry Paxinos, CTO & CAIO of NT Maritime.

This partnership underscores NT Maritime's commitment to delivering innovative communication solutions that enhance the guest experience and streamline operations, no matter how remote or challenging the environment.

About NT Maritime

NT Maritime serves as a leading communication intelligence and IT Solutions provider, specializing in the development and operation of mission-critical communications networks. Additionally, it offers Low Earth Orbit Satellite connectivity, location services, contact tracing and access controls, along with cutting-edge Telehealth technologies tailored for the global maritime industry.

About Princess Lodges

Princess Lodges, a division of Princess Cruises, the largest cruise and tour operator in Alaska, is responsible for the operation of Alaska Land Tours and the land portion of Cruisetours. Founded in 1972 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company offers a wide variety of Alaska land tours and Alaska train tours in conjunction with Princess' Alaska cruises, providing visitors with the best ways to see the majestic "Land of the Midnight Sun"-by land and by sea. Princess also owns several luxury railcars known as Princess Rail.

Contact Information

Nick Kyriakides
PRES
nick@nettalkmaritime.com

SOURCE: NT Maritime

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Tenbagger-Chance mit der nächsten BioNTech

Erinnern Sie sich, als Moderna und BioNTech von unbekannten Unternehmen zu globalen Marktführern wurden und frühzeitige Investoren reich belohnt haben?

Die Branche steht vor einem erneuten Innovationsschub – von bahnbrechenden Medikamenten bis hin zu revolutionären Therapien.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Sie sollten jetzt in Biotech-Aktien einsteigen, weil wir am Beginn einer neuen Ära der medizinischen Innovation stehen könnten! Gen- und Zelltherapien, personalisierte Medizin und bahnbrechende Technologien könnten das Gesundheitswesen revolutionieren – und die Aktienkurse in die Höhe schießen lassen.

Die nächste Erfolgsgeschichte im Biotechbereich warten nur darauf, entdeckt zu werden. Wer jetzt investiert, hat die Chance, von gigantischen Durchbrüchen und enormen Renditen zu profitieren. Warten Sie nicht, bis es zu spät ist - der nächste Biotech-Superstar könnte morgen schon durchstarten!

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Biotech-Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien das riesige Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen zukunftsträchtige Investments im Biotech-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.