NETTALK MARITIME: NT Maritime Partners With Princess Lodges and Westmark Hotels to Modernize Communications Across 9 Alaskan Hotels

ANCHORAGE, AK / ACCESSWIRE / September 25, 2024 / NT Maritime, formerly known as netTALK Maritime, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Princess Lodges, a division of Princess Cruises, and Westmark Hotels, a subsidiary of Holland America Line, to revolutionize communications systems across Alaska. This partnership marks a significant step forward in unifying and upgrading their technology infrastructure with cutting-edge, next-generation solutions.

Under this multi-year agreement, NT Maritime has revamped the existing PBX systems, deploying and managing a state-of-the-art unified communications platform across all properties. The project encompasses over 4,000 extensions distributed across offices and guest rooms, spanning nine hotels and approximately 20 office locations throughout Alaska and Canada.

Staff and guests benefit from an enhanced suite of in-room communication options, including the ability to schedule housekeeping visits, place room service orders, and set notifications to be alerted when the Northern Lights appear-enabling them to fully immerse themselves in Alaska's natural beauty from the comfort of their balconies.

Additionally, a forthcoming update will provide hotel staff with access to high-quality voice communication, full-featured chat messaging, and other advanced management tools via a dedicated mobile application. This will ensure seamless, unified communication across all hotels, transportation hubs, and data centers.

NT Maritime's extensive experience in delivering advanced communication systems to ships at sea made it the ideal partner for this ambitious project. The same level of sophisticated, user-friendly communication technology that has been successfully implemented in maritime settings will now be available to both staff and guests at these land-based properties.

"With the challenging Alaskan winter conditions, our proven technology and expertise in deploying communication solutions in demanding environments, such as cruise ships, positioned us as the perfect choice for this deployment," said Garry Paxinos, CTO & CAIO of NT Maritime.

This partnership underscores NT Maritime's commitment to delivering innovative communication solutions that enhance the guest experience and streamline operations, no matter how remote or challenging the environment.

NT Maritime serves as a leading communication intelligence and IT Solutions provider, specializing in the development and operation of mission-critical communications networks. Additionally, it offers Low Earth Orbit Satellite connectivity, location services, contact tracing and access controls, along with cutting-edge Telehealth technologies tailored for the global maritime industry.

Princess Lodges, a division of Princess Cruises, the largest cruise and tour operator in Alaska, is responsible for the operation of Alaska Land Tours and the land portion of Cruisetours. Founded in 1972 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company offers a wide variety of Alaska land tours and Alaska train tours in conjunction with Princess' Alaska cruises, providing visitors with the best ways to see the majestic "Land of the Midnight Sun"-by land and by sea. Princess also owns several luxury railcars known as Princess Rail.

