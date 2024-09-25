ABO Capital: Angolan Students from CEPI Compete in Global Math and English Competitions in the United States, Earning 98 Medals

The Angolan team took second place out of 22 countries in the TeenEagle English Competition

ABO Capital, an international investment firm that builds opportunities in emerging markets across Africa, today announced that students from Complexo Escolar Privado Internacional (CEPI) - a school run by ABO Capital - participated in two prestigious competitions in New Jersey and New York City last month: the TeenEagle International English Competition Global Finals and the Copernicus Mathematics Olympiad Global Round.

At the TeenEagle English Competition - held at Montclair University in New Jersey between July 21st and 27th - 52 CEPI students competed, placing second out of 22 countries. The students participated in four separate challenges, including the knowledge quiz, spelling bee, writing challenge, and persuasive speaking. Together, the Angolan team won 22 gold medals, 37 silver medals, 37 bronze medals, 12 trophies, and eight honorable mentions.

The Global Round of the Copernicus Mathematics Olympiad - designed to challenge and inspire the brightest young minds in mathematics from around the world - took place at Columbia University in New York City from July 14th to the 18th, with 936 participants spanning 34 countries. This round featured a combination of a challenging exam, interactive activities, and educational tours, providing a comprehensive and engaging experience for all participants. The CEPI students earned two bronze medals.

"My heart overflows with pride and joy at the extraordinary achievements of our students," said Zandre Campos, chairman and CEO of ABO Capital, which invested in the award-winning CEPI school in 2015 as part of its effort to expand access to education in Angola. "With each year and competition, our CEPI students never cease to impress and surpass expectations. These latest accomplishments are yet another reminder that the greatest investment is our young people. They embody the promise of a brighter future - one filled with hope and opportunity - in Angola and beyond."

CEPI boasts an extensive track record of educational excellence for students from preschool through high school and frequently participates in global education competitions around the world.

Last year , 16 students from CEPI traveled to New York for the GENIUS Olympiad, earning seven medals. In 2022, the CEPI students also participated in multiple global education competitions, spanning the United States, United Kingdom, and Singapore. These included the Copernicus Olympiad, Future Intelligence Student Olympiad, STEMCO, TeenEagle, and 2022 Copernicus Mathematics Olympiad.

