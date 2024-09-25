Anzeige
25.09.2024
General Enterprise Ventures, Inc. , Subsidiary Mighty Fire Breaker Named EPA Safer Choice Product Partner of the Year for Second Consecutive Year for It's Clean and Safe Fire Chemistry

CHEYENNE, WY / ACCESSWIRE / September 25, 2024 / General Enterprise Ventures, Inc. proudly announces that its subsidiary, Mighty Fire Breaker LLC (MFB), has been recognized as the EPA Safer Choice Product Partner of the Year for the second consecutive year, thanks to its innovative clean and safe fire chemistry.

MFB-31-CitroTech is the first and only long-term fire retardant to receive EPA Safer Choice approval, disrupting an industry often viewed as toxic and environmentally hazardous. MFB is committed to environmental responsibility in all aspects of its fire inhibitor chemistries. Our dedication to environmental responsibility is reflected in our U.S. Forest Service Aerial QPL Testing Regime, ground-applied products, wood treatments, and proactive wildfire defense systems as well as our industry leading accreditations.

The EPA Safer Choice Products Program is integral to MFB's mission of promoting healthy lives. This program, along with other accreditations, validates our commitment to being environmentally friendly and safe for humans, animals, and aquatic life-making us a leader in fire retardant technology globally.

Former Southern California Fire Chief Jeff Bowman, initially skeptical, has closely followed the product's evolution. He now states, "This chemistry is a game changer and a global breakthrough that will soon set the Gold Standard."

As wildfires continue to pose a significant threat worldwide and insurance options become increasingly scarce, there is an effective, eco-friendly solution available: Mighty Fire Breaker's CitroTech, The one and only EPA Safer Choice fire retardant.

For more information, please visit www.mightyfirebreaker.com

**About Mighty Fire Breaker LLC**
Mighty Fire Breaker LLC, a subsidiary of General Enterprise Ventures Inc (OTC PINK:GEVI), is a leading provider of eco-friendly fire suppression solutions. Its Citrotech range of products are the only fire suppressant certified as non-toxic by the US EPA and various third-party laboratories.

For technical product information: Info@mightyfirebreaker.com

Contact Information
Twitter:@GEVIOfficial
Website:?https://generalenterpriseventures.com/

Forward-Looking Statements:
This press release contains forward-looking statements. The words 'believe,' 'may,' 'estimate,' 'continue,' 'anticipate,' 'intend,' 'should,' 'plan,' 'could,' 'target,' 'potential,' 'is likely,' 'will,' 'expect' and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The Company has based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Some or all of the results anticipated by these forward-looking statements may not be achieved. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

SOURCE: GENERAL ENTERPRISE VENTURES, INC. ("GEVI")

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
