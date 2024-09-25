MDBriefCase Announces Relaunch of RxBriefCase, a Leading Continuing Education Platform for Pharmacists

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 25, 2024 / MDBriefCase, a leading provider of interactive accredited continuing medical education for healthcare professionals, is proud to announce the upcoming relaunch of RxBriefCase in partnership with Pharmapod, the top medication safety reporting platform for pharmacists.

Launching in early 2025, RxBriefCase will offer a comprehensive range of accredited on-demand pharmacy courses designed to keep pharmacists' skills sharp and current in an evolving healthcare landscape.

RxBriefCase courses will cover a diverse array of topics, including patient safety, travel medicine, medication management, and infectious disease, ensuring that pharmacists have access to the latest professional development resources. The platform's relaunch highlights MDBriefCase's commitment to excellence in clinical education and support for healthcare professionals.

Sachin Aggarwal, CEO of Think Research, said, "Our goal is to empower pharmacists with the tools and knowledge they need to excel in their roles and provide exceptional patient care. RxBriefCase will serve as a trusted resource for ongoing professional development, helping pharmacists stay informed about the latest advancements in the field."

Janet Kimura, Managing Director & EVP, Clinical Content and Education at MDBriefCase, added, "We are thrilled to bring RxBriefCase back with enhanced content and features that align with the needs of today's pharmacists. Our team is dedicated to curating high-quality educational experiences that support pharmacists in their lifelong learning journeys."

Brynne Eaton-Auva'a, Managing Director, Clinical Connectivity, said, "We're incredibly proud to relaunch RxBriefCase in partnership with Pharmapod, combining our educational expertise with leadership in patient safety. This collaboration will bring educational resources to Pharmapod users and represents a major step forward in empowering pharmacists with cutting-edge knowledge while supporting the highest standards of care. Our aim is to make pharmacy safety and professional development as accessible, relevant, and impactful as possible for today's pharmacists."

Pharmacists can look forward to an engaging, user-friendly platform designed to fit seamlessly into their busy schedules, offering flexibility and convenience in accessing crucial educational resources.

In collaboration with Pharmapod, the leading platform for pharmacy safety, courses will also be accessible directly through Pharmapod, enhancing the user experience by integrating continuing education with quality improvement solutions.

RxBriefCase is scheduled to relaunch in early 2025. Join our mailing list to be notified when the site is live. Join list here: https://www.mdbriefcase.com/rxbriefcase-update/

For more information, contact Janet Kimura janet.kimura@mdbriefcase.com.

About MDBriefCase

MDBriefCase, a Think Research subsidiary, is a leading provider of accredited, online continuing professional development (CPD) to help healthcare practitioners enhance their professional practice and stay at the forefront of the latest evidence and protocols. Through innovative partnerships, we offer high-quality content, free of charge, to more than 280,000 members in Canada, Australia, Africa and the Middle East. More information at mdbriefcase.com.

About Pharmapod

Pharmapod is the leading cloud-based continuing quality improvement (CQI) solution for driving efficiencies and reducing patient safety incidents in community pharmacies, long-term care, and hospitals. Built by pharmacists for pharmacists, our technology is chosen globally by industry leaders, regulators, academic sites and national healthcare providers, including 70% of pharmacies in Canada, to drive excellence in medication safety and promote data-driven innovation, safety and quality improvements. More information at pharmapodhq.com.

RxBriefCase, MDBriefCase and Pharmapod are members of the Think Research family of companies.

SOURCE: MDBriefCase