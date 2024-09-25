Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 25.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
Diese Firma hat die Grundlagen, um zu einem Goldkraftwerk zu werden!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
25.09.2024 15:02 Uhr
80 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

MDBriefCase Announces Relaunch of RxBriefCase, a Leading Continuing Education Platform for Pharmacists

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 25, 2024 / MDBriefCase, a leading provider of interactive accredited continuing medical education for healthcare professionals, is proud to announce the upcoming relaunch of RxBriefCase in partnership with Pharmapod, the top medication safety reporting platform for pharmacists.

Launching in early 2025, RxBriefCase will offer a comprehensive range of accredited on-demand pharmacy courses designed to keep pharmacists' skills sharp and current in an evolving healthcare landscape.

RxBriefCase courses will cover a diverse array of topics, including patient safety, travel medicine, medication management, and infectious disease, ensuring that pharmacists have access to the latest professional development resources. The platform's relaunch highlights MDBriefCase's commitment to excellence in clinical education and support for healthcare professionals.

Sachin Aggarwal, CEO of Think Research, said, "Our goal is to empower pharmacists with the tools and knowledge they need to excel in their roles and provide exceptional patient care. RxBriefCase will serve as a trusted resource for ongoing professional development, helping pharmacists stay informed about the latest advancements in the field."

Janet Kimura, Managing Director & EVP, Clinical Content and Education at MDBriefCase, added, "We are thrilled to bring RxBriefCase back with enhanced content and features that align with the needs of today's pharmacists. Our team is dedicated to curating high-quality educational experiences that support pharmacists in their lifelong learning journeys."

Brynne Eaton-Auva'a, Managing Director, Clinical Connectivity, said, "We're incredibly proud to relaunch RxBriefCase in partnership with Pharmapod, combining our educational expertise with leadership in patient safety. This collaboration will bring educational resources to Pharmapod users and represents a major step forward in empowering pharmacists with cutting-edge knowledge while supporting the highest standards of care. Our aim is to make pharmacy safety and professional development as accessible, relevant, and impactful as possible for today's pharmacists."

Pharmacists can look forward to an engaging, user-friendly platform designed to fit seamlessly into their busy schedules, offering flexibility and convenience in accessing crucial educational resources.

In collaboration with Pharmapod, the leading platform for pharmacy safety, courses will also be accessible directly through Pharmapod, enhancing the user experience by integrating continuing education with quality improvement solutions.

RxBriefCase is scheduled to relaunch in early 2025. Join our mailing list to be notified when the site is live. Join list here: https://www.mdbriefcase.com/rxbriefcase-update/

For more information, contact Janet Kimura janet.kimura@mdbriefcase.com.

About MDBriefCase

MDBriefCase, a Think Research subsidiary, is a leading provider of accredited, online continuing professional development (CPD) to help healthcare practitioners enhance their professional practice and stay at the forefront of the latest evidence and protocols. Through innovative partnerships, we offer high-quality content, free of charge, to more than 280,000 members in Canada, Australia, Africa and the Middle East. More information at mdbriefcase.com.

About Pharmapod

Pharmapod is the leading cloud-based continuing quality improvement (CQI) solution for driving efficiencies and reducing patient safety incidents in community pharmacies, long-term care, and hospitals. Built by pharmacists for pharmacists, our technology is chosen globally by industry leaders, regulators, academic sites and national healthcare providers, including 70% of pharmacies in Canada, to drive excellence in medication safety and promote data-driven innovation, safety and quality improvements. More information at pharmapodhq.com.

RxBriefCase, MDBriefCase and Pharmapod are members of the Think Research family of companies.

SOURCE: MDBriefCase

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Nach der Korrektur – 3 Kupferproduzenten für das Comeback

Kupfer wird oft als „das Gold der Energiewende“ bezeichnet, weil es aufgrund seiner hervorragenden elektrischen Leitfähigkeit eine zentrale Rolle in vielen Technologien spielt, die für nachhaltige Energiesysteme entscheidend sind. Experten gehen aufgrund der Angebotsknappheit von einem Superzyklus aus.

Korrektur als Einstiegschance

Nach Höchstständen im Mai korrigierte das rote Metall stark. Die Abwärtsspirale verstärkte sich in den vergangenen Tagen aufgrund schwacher Konjunkturdaten aus den USA und China. Langfristig könnte sich die aktuell laufende Korrektur als exzellente Einstiegsmöglichkeit herausstellen.

3 Kupferaktien mit hohem Potential

Im neuen, kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die bei einem weiteren Anstieg überproportional profitieren könnten.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.