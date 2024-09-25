New York, New York, Dallas, Texas and Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 25, 2024) - ArcStone Securities and Investments Corp. ("ASIC"), a premier cross-border financial services firm, today announced its continued global expansion with the establishment of ArcStone Israel Securities and Investments USA Corp. ("ArcStone Israel"). This move marks ASIC's position as a formidable player in international markets, extending its reach into one of the most dynamic and innovative economies in the world.

To support this initiative, ASIC is proud to welcome two distinguished partners to spearhead the firm's Israel strategy along with Canadian and US domestic corporate client advisory:

Mark Goodman joins ArcStone Israel as Vice Chair. Goodman will focus on strategic growth initiatives, expanding the capital markets team, and fostering corporate relationships. His strong leadership and vision will be instrumental in positioning ASIC as a dominant force in the global market.

Oded Orgil, has over 25 years in capital markets including work with multiple national independent and bank owned firms. Orgil will assume the role of President and Head of ArcStone Israel. Orgil will drive ArcStone Israel efforts by leveraging his extensive knowledge of the region's financial landscape, strategic and investor relationships, and its unique business and corporate finance opportunities. "When Mark and I began working on this platform nearly three years ago, we recognized there was a huge opportunity. We also knew that finding the optimal partner would allow us to leverage our abilities exponentially. In ASIC, we found a partner that shares our vision, passion and provides us with expertise, support, and resources to truly provide a comprehensive approach to Israeli companies looking to access private and public markets in North America."

Additionally, Jack Bensimon, co-founder and Managing Partner at ASIC, will work closely with Orgil and Goodman to help catapult the strategic growth of ArcStone Israel. Jack's connection to Israel and Israeli tech innovation and companies is through his former leadership at Technion Canada, chairing its Endowment Fund sponsored by the Peter Munk Foundation. He will enhance the firm's ability to offer comprehensive customized financial services to clients in both Israel and global markets. Commenting on the new partnership, Jack stated: "Oded and Mark are talented and successful professionals with impressive track records. Their collective skills, vision, and understanding of Israel-US and Israel-Canada cross-border financing, is precisely what we need."

ASIC has experienced rapid growth over the past year, driven by its innovative approach to investment banking, its global reach, and its ability to deliver bespoke solutions to clients. The firm's expansion into Israel is a strategic milestone, enhancing ASIC's ability to provide Canada-US cross-border expertise to mid-market companies and capital markets worldwide. With an increased focus on high-growth sectors such as technology, fintech, crypto/blockchain, cybersecurity, health-tech, SaaS software, artificial intelligence/machine learning, and clean energy, ASIC continues to build on its reputation for excellence, offering clients the financial acumen, strategic guidance, and global access needed to succeed.

Goodman stated: "I am excited to partner with ASIC as it continues this significant global expansion. Israel is a market ripe with innovation and promise. ASIC's approach to providing strategic, long-term guidance will resonate well with Israeli companies. We are committed to building strong partnerships and delivering high-impact, tailored results for our clients."

Israel is recognized as one of the most resilient and technologically advanced economies, excelling in industries such as robotics, cleantech, and life sciences. The country's highly skilled workforce and vibrant venture capital/private equity scene have positioned it as a leader in global innovation. ASIC's entry into this market is a natural progression, aligning with its commitment to support companies on the cutting edge of technology and growth.

Orgil, President of ArcStone Israel, added: "Israel's position as a global leader in technology and innovation creates vast opportunities for growth. Mark and I have traveled to Israel many times for both personal and professional reasons, making us uniquely positioned to assist Israeli companies in accessing capital and expanding into new markets. Whether it's tapping into Canadian exchanges or preparing for U.S. listings, cross listings, or uplistings, ASIC offers the expertise and international reach these firms need to achieve their ambitions."

With Canada's evolving technology ecosystem and growing investor appetite for tech-driven stocks, Israeli companies seeking to scale globally are finding fertile ground in Canadian capital markets. Israel's status as a hotbed for innovation makes it a prime source for tech firms looking to raise capital. Canadian exchanges provide a strategic and lower cost gateway for these companies before an eventual U.S. listing, and ASIC is uniquely positioned to facilitate this cross-border growth, owing to its deep expertise in both markets.

Michael Astone, CEO of ASIC, commented:

"I am incredibly pleased to welcome Mark Goodman and Oded Orgil to ASIC. Mark has been someone I've always admired for his family's deep roots and their pioneering in Canadian capital markets. Having Mark on our team will provide dividends for our clients, his proven leadership and strategic insight will be invaluable as we continue our expansion, combined with Oded's expertise in the Israeli market and local Canadian capital markets, collectively they will harness Israel's unique opportunities. Mark and Oded will play pivotal roles in growing our financial services practice and driving superior outcomes for our clients. This is the perfect time to be growing this new division on Bay Street / Wall Street with new solutions and reach including expertise in U.S. crowdfunding and a strong retail wealth partnership with Kingswood US nearing US$15B AUM."

About ArcStone Securities and Investments Corp.

ArcStone Securities and Investments Corp. is a diversified financial services firm with offices in New York and Toronto. Our firm specializes in providing bespoke solutions to mid-market companies worldwide, with a particular focus on cross-border transactions between Canada and the United States. Our partnership with Kingswood US enhances our ability to offer a full spectrum of financial services to our clients.

About ArcStone Israel Securities and Investments USA Corp.

ArcStone Israel Securities and Investments USA Corp. ("ArcStone Israel") was created to supplement our full-service platform in Canada to guide Israeli growth companies on their journey to the North American capital markets. ArcStone Israel offers Israeli companies a comprehensive platform to bridge the gap between North American investors and Israeli tech innovation. We advise companies on the full spectrum of their needs from pre-RTO raises, IPOs, SPOs, RTOs, follow-ons, crowdfunding, M&A, and cross-border opportunities. Further, we provide a comprehensive suite of corporate advisory services tailored to both public and private companies. For Israeli companies looking to access the public markets, Canadian stock exchanges are the ideal place to use as a launchpad. Canada's history of supporting risk capital, vibrant exchanges, and its proximity to the US allow Israeli companies to incubate in Canada, mature and then transition or list, uplist, or cross-list to the US.

