Zip, the leading intake and procurement orchestration platform, today announced a major expansion of its EMEA operations, driven by surging demand from global companies seeking to harness AI for smarter financial decision-making and procurement operational efficiency. The company has achieved over 200% growth in the EMEA region, with the number of customers doubling in less than a year. They have also grown their EMEA workforce by 400% to keep with regional demand. To support this rapid growth, Zip is opening a new office in London and significantly bolstering its EMEA team this year. The company has also appointed Pascal D'Arc, former VP of Intelligent Enterprise Ecosystem at SAP, as its new Head of Enterprise Growth.

"The market is pulling us into EMEA," said Andy Joeres, Zip's Vice President, EMEA. "Having led regional startups and expansions for several enterprise software companies, I've never witnessed such a rapid surge in demand. We're seeing extraordinary interest from the largest British, German, and French multinationals as they seek to leverage AI for procurement transformation. Our platform is revolutionizing how these companies both control spend and drive growth, with industries like manufacturing, information technology, and healthcare and life sciences leading the shift towards spend orchestration. Our rapid growth and office expansion in London are direct responses to this demand."

In today's volatile markets, being recession-proof is no longer optional-it's essential. Zip empowers businesses to achieve this by providing ultimate control over all business spend. Its AI-powered platform offers real-time visibility into spend, budgets, purchases, and vendor relationships, enabling companies to optimize billions in supplier expenditures. Zip's user-intuitive, integrated solution serves as a unified platform for holistic business spend, allowing organizations to maintain a steady pulse on their finances regardless of market fluctuations. Whether the market crashes on Monday or soars on Tuesday, Zip ensures businesses have the visibility and control they need: see it, understand it, control it. This is how modern companies become truly recession-resilient.

"Zip's innovative approach to intake and procurement orchestration is transforming how global enterprises approach business purchasing at large," said Pascal D'Arc, newly appointed Head of Enterprise Growth at Zip, who brings over 18 years of enterprise software experience, most recently at SAP. "I am thrilled to join Zip and help accelerate its adoption among large multinational corporations. Zip's innovative platform and AI capabilities are truly disruptive offering a level of efficiency and insight that traditional procurement solutions simply can't match. In these uncertain economic times, our platform provides the visibility and control necessary for businesses to become truly recession-resilient."

Zip's EMEA customer base has expanded rapidly, now including industry leaders across various sectors. Notable clients include Arm, a global semiconductor and software design company; Monday.com, a leading work operating system; and N26, an innovative digital bank. Other significant additions to Zip's portfolio in the region include Similarweb, Pagaya, Cellebrite, Bitpanda, Version1, MoonActive, Camunda, and Livescore, highlighting Zip's broad appeal across diverse industries and company sizes.

The company is also scaling its presence in Germany and France, continuing to enhance its product localization for these markets. Zip currently powers payments in over 140 countries and has helped industry leaders such as OpenAI, Discover, and Snowflake save over $4.4 billion since the platform's launch less than four years ago.

Alongside significant global customer demand, Zip continues to innovate its product offerings. Recent enhancements include AI-powered features that guide employees through purchasing decisions, automate tedious tasks, and reduce the complexity of navigating company policies. These innovations are particularly crucial as companies navigate economic uncertainties, providing better spend control and visibility across their operations.

Zip's Intake and Procurement Orchestration Platform empowers businesses to accelerate the procurement process, mitigate risk, and drive growth by offering a single front door to unify the teams, tasks, and tools involved in working with suppliers. With Zip, businesses can maximize employee adoption of purchasing policies and increase spend visibility and control. As the leading solution for optimizing business spend, Zip's AI-powered platform is trusted by top enterprises worldwide, including Discover, Lyft, Snowflake, and Canva, to maximize the ROI of every dollar. To learn more, visit ziphq.com.

