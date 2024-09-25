Levin Papantonio: Anyone who was under 18 when they appeared in a video or image viewable on Pornhub.com, YouPorn.com, Redtube.com, XTube.com, and Tube8.com, or others listed below, may have their rights affected by a class action lawsuit

PORTLAND, Ore., Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --



A class action lawsuit is pending in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Alabama (the "Court"). The lawsuit is known as Doe #1 v. MG Freesites LTD et al., Case No. 7:21-cv-00220-LSC. The Court decided this lawsuit should be a class action on behalf of a "class," or group of people. The companies being sued are MG Freesites, LTD, d/b/a "Pornhub"; MG Freesites II, LTD; Mindgeek S.A.R.L.; Mindgeek USA Incorporated; MG CY Holdings LTD; Mindgeek Content RT Limited; 9219-1568 Quebec, Inc., d/b/a Mindgeek; and MG Billing LTD ("Defendants"). This Notice summarizes affected persons' rights and options before an upcoming trial.

What is the lawsuit about? The lawsuit claims that Defendants knew or should have known that they systematically benefited from the possession and disseminated of child sex abuse material ("CSAM") on its pornography websites Pornhub.com, Pornhubpremium.com, Redtube.com, Redtubepremium.com, YouPorn.com, YouPornpremium.com, Tube8.com, Mofosex.com, ExtremeTube.com, Spankwire.com, Keezmovies.com, Thumbzilla.com, and XTube.com.

Who is Part of the Class? Someone is a class member if they meet the following definition defined by the Court: All persons who were under the age of 18 when they appeared in a video or image that has been made available for viewing on Pornhub.com, Pornhubpremium.com, Redtube.com, Redtubepremium.com, YouPorn.com, YouPornpremium.com, Tube8.com, Mofosex.com, ExtremeTube.com, Spankwire.com, Keezmovies.com, Thumbzilla.com, and XTube.com from February 12, 2011, through the present.

Is there any money or benefits available now? No money or benefits are available now. The Court has not decided whether the Defendants did anything wrong, and Plaintiff and Defendants have not settled the lawsuit. There is no guarantee money or benefits will be obtained in the future. Affected persons (class members) and those that may know them will be notified if money or benefits become available.

What happens if a class member does nothing at all? Class members do not have to do anything now if they want to keep the possibility of getting money or benefits from this lawsuit in the future. By doing nothing they are staying in the class and if Plaintiff obtains money or benefits in the future, they will be notified about how to get your share. If they do nothing now, they will not be able to sue, or continue to sue Defendants-as part of any other lawsuit-about the same legal claims in this lawsuit. They will also be legally bound by the orders and judgments.

How does a class member exclude themselves? If a class member wants to sue Defendants on their own regarding the same legal claims in this lawsuit, or already has a lawsuit against Defendants regarding the same legal claims in this lawsuit and they want to continue with it, they need to ask to be excluded from the class. To ask to be excluded from the class, a class member must submit a Request for Exclusion From Class ("Opt-Out") Form stating that they want to be excluded from Doe #1 v. MG Freesites LTD et al., Case No. 7:21-cv-00220-LSC. The exclusion request must include the class member's name, address, telephone number, email, and signature. Exclusion Requests must be filed online at www.VictimImageLawsuit.com, emailed to info@victimimagelawsuit.com, or mailed, postmarked by December 6, 2024, to MindGeek Class Action Administration, Exclusion Requests, P.O. Box 3715, Portland, OR 97208-3715. The Detailed Notice available at the website has more information on how to request to be excluded.

If a class member timely asks to be excluded, they will not be legally bound by anything that happens in this lawsuit and they may be able to sue (or continue to sue) the Defendants in the future regarding the legal claims in this lawsuit. If a class member does not exclude themself by December 6, 2024, they will remain a class member and be bound by the orders of the Court in this lawsuit.

The Trial. The attorneys for the class ("Class Counsel") will have to prove Plaintiff's claims at a trial. The trial has not been scheduled. During the trial, a Jury and the Judge will hear all of the evidence to help them reach a decision about whether Plaintiff or Defendants are right about the legal claims in the lawsuit. There is no guarantee that Plaintiff will win, or that they will get any money for the class. Class members do not need to attend the trial. Class Counsel will present the case for Plaintiff and the class, and lawyers for the Defendants will present on their behalf. The attorneys who are acting as Class Counsel are listed at www.VictimImageLawsuit.com. A class member or their own lawyer may attend the trial at their own expense.

Detailed Information. Additional information is available by visiting www.VictimImageLawsuit.com, calling 1-888-897-1858, emailing info@victimimagelawsuit.com, or writing the Administrator at: MindGeek Class Action Administration, P.O. Box 3715, Portland, OR 97208-3715.

You can also call Class Counsel at 1-866-389-3473 or email them at imagelawsuitinfo@levinlaw.com.

URL: www.VictimImageLawsuit.com

