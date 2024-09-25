Anzeige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
25.09.2024 15:10 Uhr
Notified: GlobeNewswire Unveils Powerful Reporting Enhancements to Elevate Communications Strategy and Maximize Results

New Analytics Platform Delivers Advanced Tools to Analyze, Track and Report on Press Release Performance

NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2024 ®, a leading press release distribution platform, today announced significant enhancements to its GlobeNewswire Analytics platform. The advancements offer organizations deeper, more intuitive insights into the performance and ROI of their press releases, making it easier to measure impact and optimize communication strategies.

The enhanced platform now delivers a more streamlined user experience, focusing on the performance metrics most important to communications professionals. With more than 20 feature upgrades, GlobeNewswire Analytics provides high-value data, improved usability, and extensive clipping coverage, including international placements. These advanced analytics and reporting tools come standard with every press release distribution at no extra cost, enabling businesses to optimize their campaigns while maintaining cost efficiency.

Key benefits include:

  • Actionable insights: Communications professionals get essential information on press release performance, including outlet logos, regions, countries, and languages, enabling them to assess targeting effectiveness and make informed adjustments.
  • Data at their fingertips: Seamless and intuitive user interface with versatile data displays that simplify data analysis, making it easy to share with clients, stakeholders, and executive leadership.
  • Comprehensive coverage: The platform provides extensive clipping coverage, including new international placements, offering a more complete view of the press release's reach.

"Today's announcement underscores our commitment to providing PR professionals with the best reach and best analytics for crafting impactful messages and accurately measuring success," said Erik Carlson, Chief Operating Officer at Notified. "GlobeNewswire continues to lead the way in delivering deeper insights and more robust reporting, giving our customers the data they need to strategically shape their narratives, refine their strategies, and achieve greater results in today's competitive landscape."

More information on GlobeNewswire and its latest innovations is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com.

GNW analytics 9.25

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

About Notified

We are Notified, and your story goes here. It starts with GlobeNewswire, which for more than 30 years has been the globally trusted press release distribution and regulatory filing service to leading organizations. From there, gain deeper audience insights with our world-class media and social monitoring tools, and elevate shareholder confidence with our award-winning investor relations solutions, so that you-the modern PR, IR and marketing pro-are well-equipped to engage, educate and excite your audience.

Notified is a part of West Technology Group, LLC controlled by affiliates of certain funds managed by Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO).

Media Contact

Caroline Smith

Caroline.smith@icrinc.com

This press release was published by a CLEAR® Verified individual.


