Reolink Innovation Inc.: Reolink Officially Launches Altas PT Ultra, Ushering in a New Era of 4K Home Security

WILMINGTON, Del., Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Reolink, a renowned smart security solution provider, has launched its groundbreaking Altas PT Ultra, an industry-leading 4K continuous recording battery camera setting a new benchmark in the home security industry. This innovative camera is now available for purchase in Australia with a retail price[1] of $329.99 AUD on Reolink.com and Amazon, with an option including a 6-watt solar panel for $359.99 AUD.

Ushering in a New Era of 4K Home Security

Reolink Altas PT Ultra made a strong debut at IFA Berlin 2024, winning a total of 17 "Best of IFA 2024" awards from top mass media and tech outlets such as Newsweek, Android Authority, and PCMag. Praised for addressing common pain points in battery cameras - missing crucial events, limited battery life, black and white only night vision and narrow field of view - Altas PT Ultra brings a comprehensive solution to ensure that homes or businesses are secured like never before.

Never Miss a Moment

With true 4K 8MP resolution and a massive 20,000mAh battery, Altas PT Ultra offers 12 hours of 4K continuous recording per day for up to 8 days on a single charge. It can stay powered for up to 500 days on one charge, offering over a year of continuous protection in standby mode[2]. It also features a pre-record option that captures 10-second footage even before motion is detected, ensuring that no crucial moment is missed.

See in Full Color, Even at Night

With Reolink's industry-leading ColorX technology, Altas PT Ultra utilizes an F1.0 aperture lens and a 1/1.8' sensor, capturing full-color images even in pitch-dark conditions without spotlights or infrared (IR) LEDs, providing superior security compared to black-and-white night vision.

Enjoy All-angle Coverage, No Blind Spots

Altas PT Ultra offers an all-angle view with its 355° pan and 90° tilt rotation capabilities, ensuring no blind spots in surveillance coverage. Its AI-assisted smart detection distinguishes between people, vehicles, and animals, minimizing false alarms. The auto-tracking function will follows and records moving objects within the camera's field of view. Users are notified only about events that truly matter, without monthly subscription fees.

Reolink offers a 2-year coverage and 24/7 customer support for the Altas PT Ultra, with an additional six months of coverage for registered users.

To learn more about Reolink Altas PT Ultra and Reolink's full range of smart home security solutions and services, visit Reolink.com.

About Reolink

Reolink offers smart security solutions for homes and businesses, aiming for a seamless security experience with its wide range of products. Serving millions globally, it provides video surveillance and protection, standing out for its commitment to security technology innovation. Learn more about Reolink's offerings at Reolink.com.

[1] The retail prices may vary in different markets. [2] A standby mode refers to the PIR-triggered recording mode, which means 300 seconds of recording after being triggered by PIR per day combined with standby for the rest of the day.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2514061/Reolink_Officially_Launches_Altas_PT_Ultra_on_Sept_25_png_1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2514062/Reolink_Altas_PT_Ultra_made_a_strong_debut_at_IFA_Berlin_2024__garnering_a_total_of_17__Best_of_IFA.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2494855/Reolink_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/reolink-officially-launches-altas-pt-ultra-ushering-in-a-new-era-of-4k-home-security-302258435.html