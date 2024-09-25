Next Dynamics, Inc. Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Integrated Launcher Solutions Inc.

Integrated Launcher Solutions' platform-agnostic remote, recoilless weapons systems provide for a complimentary expansion of the Next Dynamics technology and intellectual property portfolio.

WILMINGTON, NC / ACCESSWIRE / September 25, 2024 / Next Dynamics, Inc. (OTC PINK:NEXD) ("Next" or the "Company"), www.nextdynamicscorp.com, a Texas corporation, today announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Integrated Launcher Solutions Inc. ("ILS"), a developer and manufacturer of autonomously operated platform-agnostic remote launchers, focused on the defense, private security, public safety and maritime shipping segments.

ILS brings unique and cutting-edge technology with its remote weapons systems that are combat deployable from air, land, and sea platforms. ILS weapons systems offer reduced weight along with increased reliability, accuracy and safety, at significantly lower cost versus traditional support delivery systems.

Combined with Next Dynamics' next-generation ballistics technology, ILS's customized solutions, established defense and security partnerships, and seasoned management team will enable Next Dynamics to offer an even broader range of capabilities and value to the defense market.

In conjunction with the acquisition, ILS CEO Greg Sullivan will assume the role of President and CEO of Next Dynamics; current President and CEO Jacob Salk will remain with the Company as Director and CFO.

"ILS and Next Dynamics have highly complimentary technology offerings," said CEO Jacob Salk. "ILS's capabilities, management talent and momentum in innovation are well-aligned with Next Dynamics' strategic plans, and we are excited to welcome them aboard."

"ILS's well-placed industry partnerships and pioneering weapons systems technology, present a significant opportunity to expand our combined reach in the defense and security markets," said incoming President & CEO Greg Sullivan. "This transaction will pave a path for further advancement for both technology platforms, leveraging our collective strengths and expertise, and we couldn't be more excited about what lies ahead."

Transaction Details

Next Dynamics will acquire all issued and outstanding shares of ILS through the issuance of 13.33 million new restricted common shares of Next Dynamics, along with outstanding stock options, valuing ILS at USD $6 million.

In conjunction with the transaction, certain debts and other obligations of Next Dynamics shall be extinguished through the issuance of 4.19 million common shares.

The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2024 and is subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including regulatory and majority shareholder approvals.

About Next Dynamics, Inc.

Next Dynamics, Inc. is an emerging global leader in the development, engineering & licensing of some of the world's best-performing defense technologies. The Company's patented Advanced Small Arms Projectile (A.S.A.P.®) munitions, which offer unparalleled ballistics, cover the full spectrum of ground force applications across small and medium NATO calibers and weapons platforms.

Next Dynamics also offers engineering services focused on artillery modernization, and holds numerous other patents in small-arms munitions, armaments, and military engineering upgrades.

For more information, please visit www.nextdynamicscorp.com.

About Integrated Launcher Solutions Inc.

ILS, was created to fill a void in the fast-growing field of armed drones and robots that can effectively deliver an expanded assortment of munitions from a multi-faceted delivery platform. ILS has developed numerous innovative solutions that can easily be mounted from drone to robot to vehicle to vessel, utilizing ILS's patented systems to truly change the dynamic of operations, and the future of Military, Security Forces, Law Enforcement and Correctional Agencies Globally.

For more information, please visit www.ilsdefense.com.

