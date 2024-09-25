In Industry First: Binance to Launch Pre-Market Spot Trading

Tokens will be exclusively allocated by selected Launchpool projects, and generated for Binance Launchpool users to hold and trade in the pre-market on the Binance platform. All Binance users can engage with pre-market trading before spot listing.

DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Binance , the leading global blockchain ecosystem behind the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, today introduced Binance Pre-Market. Selected Binance Launchpool token subscriptions will be made available for pre-market trading on Binance Pre-Market, giving Launchpool participants greater utility, and expanding trading opportunities on Binance for all users.

Pre-market trading lets users take an early position before a token's spot market listing, allowing the community to express their market sentiment of a particular token project. Each pre-market trading period will target to end at least four hours before spot trading starts and Binance will issue a separate announcement about the official spot listing.

Binance is the only crypto exchange to offer pre-market spot trading whereby tokens will be exclusively allocated and generated for users to hold and trade in the pre-market on the Binance platform.

Binance will announce when a Launchpool project is selected for pre-market trading and the respective pre-market start date. Users continue to subscribe to Launchpool as normal and receive their allocated tokens. Once the pre-market period starts, all Binance users can trade the Pre-Market tokens, which will have a "Pre-Market" tag for easy identification.

Through Pre-Market trading, Binance is also providing opportunities for selected projects to engage users earlier in their lifecycle.

Benefits of Binance Pre-Market include:

Early market entry: Users can buy or sell their tokens ahead of the spot market listing.

Users can buy or sell their tokens ahead of the spot market listing. Stringent token vetting: All tokens undergo the same stringent vetting process on Binance.

All tokens undergo the same stringent vetting process on Binance. Most liquid exchange: Binance is the largest and most liquid digital asset exchange, offering greater demand for users' trading positions.

Binance is the largest and most liquid digital asset exchange, offering greater demand for users' trading positions. No additional fees : Users pay only the standard Binance spot trading fees, which are already highly-competitive in the market.

: Users pay only the standard Binance spot trading fees, which are already highly-competitive in the market. More utility for Binance Launchpool users: Launchpool subscribers can take advantage of early market movements to trade their allocated tokens within the Pre-Market on the Binance platform.

Vishal Sacheendran, Binance Head of Regional Markets, commented, "We built Binance Pre-Market to meet user demand for pre-market spot trading, and enhance the Binance ecosystem so users can enjoy greater utility and token projects can extend their lifecycle on our platform. Binance has always been focused on delivering for our users and we continue to invest in features to give our users the best experience we can."

The launch of Binance Pre-Market follows other recent product releases that continue to enhance the user journey on the Binance platform. Binance announced Binance SOL Staking and Super Earn this quarter, and introduced Megadrop and HODLer Airdrop earlier this year.



For more information about Binance Pre-Market, please refer to the FAQ here .

Disclaimer: Digital asset prices may be subject to significant price volatility. The value of your investment may go down or up, and you may lose the entire amount invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions and Binance is not liable in any way for any losses that you may incur. The trading price of a digital asset during the Pre-Market trading period and after the Pre-Market trading period is ultimately dependent on a number of factors, including market sentiment and there may not be a direct correlation between the two. In the event that a Launchpool offer fails, for any reason whatsoever, the associated Pre-Market token listing will be canceled and all Pre-Market Tradable Assets will be delisted in accordance with Binance's Pre-Market delisting process. This feature may not be available in certain countries and to certain users.

About Binance

Binance is a leading global blockchain ecosystem behind the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume and registered users. Binance is trusted by more than 200 million people in 100+ countries for its industry-leading security, transparency, trading engine speed, protections for investors, and unmatched portfolio of digital asset products and offerings from trading and finance to education, research, social good, payments, institutional services, and Web3 features. Binance is devoted to building an inclusive crypto ecosystem to increase the freedom of money and financial access for people around the world with crypto as the fundamental means. For more information, visit: https://www.binance.com

