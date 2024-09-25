Anzeige
Mittwoch, 25.09.2024
Diese Firma hat die Grundlagen, um zu einem Goldkraftwerk zu werden!
WKN: A2DYRL | ISIN: US25686H2094
NASDAQ
25.09.24
15:30 Uhr
0,634 US-Dollar
+0,004
+0,70 %
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Dolphin Entertainment: Hilarie Bass Joins Board of Directors of Dolphin

CORAL GABLES, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 25, 2024 / Dolphin (NASDAQ:DLPN) today announced that its shareholders voted to approve Hilarie Bass to serve as an independent director of the Board at Dolphin's 2024 Annual Meeting, which took place yesterday.

Hilarie Bass is an esteemed corporate advisor and nationally-renowned litigator.Until December 2018, Bass was President of Greenberg Traurig, a leading global law firm with more than 2000 attorneys and 40 offices worldwide, where she represented numerous Fortune 500 companies for more than 30 years. Prior to being president of the law firm, she served as Chair of the 600-member Litigation Department for eight years. Bass has served as President of the American Bar Association, and her expertise as a trial lawyer was recognized by her invitation to be a member of the American College of Trial Lawyers.

Bass has also served as Chair of the University of Miami Board of Trustees and as Chair of the Board of United Way of Miami-Dade. She currently is a member of the UHealth Board of Directors, the Board of the ABA Retirement Fund, and the American Bar Endowment. Bass serves as President of the Bass Institute for Diversity and Inclusion, an entity she created in 2019, along with the Bass Foundation. In her role at the Institute, she has spoken around the world on issues of gender parity, women's leadership, and the retention and elevation of women in the corporate context.

The Board nominated Bass to serve as a director because of her business experience as the president of a leading global law firm as well as her extensive management and legal experience.

"We are thrilled that Hilarie Bass has joined Dolphin's Board of Directors," said Bill O'Dowd, CEO of Dolphin. "Hilarie's remarkable career, her leadership in promoting diversity and inclusion, and her extensive experience and relationships in both the legal and business communities make her an invaluable addition to our team. We are confident that her insights and expertise will significantly contribute to Dolphin's strategic vision and growth."

About Dolphin:

Dolphin (Nasdaq: DLPN), founded in 1996 by Bill O'Dowd, has evolved from its origins as an Emmy-nominated television, digital, and feature film content producer to a company with three dynamic divisions: Dolphin Entertainment, Dolphin Marketing, and Dolphin Ventures.

Dolphin Entertainment: This legacy division, where it all began, has a rich history of producing acclaimed television shows, digital content, and feature films. With high-profile partners like IMAX and notable projects including "The Blue Angels," Dolphin Entertainment continues to set the standard in quality storytelling and innovative content creation.

Dolphin Marketing: Established in 2017, this division has become a powerhouse in public relations, influencer marketing, branding strategy, talent booking, and special events. Comprising top-tier companies such as 42West, The Door, Shore Fire, Special Projects, and The Digital Dept., Dolphin Marketing serves a wide range of industries, from entertainment, music and sports to hospitality, fashion and consumer products.

Dolphin Ventures: This division leverages Dolphin's best-in-class cross-marketing acumen and business development relationships to create, launch and/or accelerate innovative ideas and promising products, events and content in our areas of expertise. Key ventures include collaborations with Rachael Ray for Staple Gin and Mastercard Midnight Theatre.

This press release contains 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. These forward-looking statements may address, among other things, Dolphin Entertainment Inc.'s offering of common stock as well as expected financial and operational results and the related assumptions underlying its expected results. These forward-looking statements are distinguished by the use of words such as "will," "would," "anticipate," "expect," "believe," "designed," "plan," or "intend," the negative of these terms, and similar references to future periods. These views involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and, accordingly, Dolphin Entertainment's actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in its forward-looking statements. Dolphin Entertainment's forward-looking statements contained herein speak only as of the date of this press release. Factors or events Dolphin Entertainment cannot predict, including those described in the risk factors contained in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, may cause its actual results to differ from those expressed in forward-looking statements. Although Dolphin Entertainment believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be achieved, and Dolphin Entertainment undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Contact:

James Carbonara/Hayden IR
(646)-755-7412
james@haydenir.com

SOURCE: Dolphin Entertainment

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
