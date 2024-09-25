Fort Lauderdale, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - September 25, 2024) - Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: FLGC) (FSE: 7301) ("Flora" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its participation in the U.S. Hemp Roundtable's recent advocacy meetings in Washington, D.C. The meetings, aimed at advancing legislation to support the hemp industry, included key discussions with lawmakers as well as health and agriculture staffers from several congressional offices.

Representing Flora at the meetings was Clifford Starke, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, who alongside other industry leaders, advocated for clearer federal regulations, improved market access, and stronger protections for hemp-derived products. Flora's participation underscores the Company's commitment to being at the forefront of legislation and regulatory processes shaping the U.S. hemp industry.

The meetings focused on a range of important topics, including the need for clearer federal oversight of hemp-derived cannabinoids, and ensuring the future of the U.S. hemp industry amid evolving agricultural and health-related policies.

Mr. Starke expressed his optimism about the outcomes of the meetings: "as one of the leading voices in the industry, Flora is proud to have been part of the U.S. Hemp Roundtable's important advocacy work. We were provided with a valuable platform to address the critical issues facing the industry today. We push for sensible and effective regulations that protect consumers, ensure product safety, and enable long-term growth for the entire sector."

"Our industry is working tirelessly to bring sensible, science-based hemp regulations to the forefront of Washington's agenda," said Jonathan Miller, General Counsel for the U.S. Hemp Roundtable. "Through collaborative advocacy and education, we are ensuring that policymakers understand the immense potential of hemp and CBD products, while promoting a regulatory framework that prioritizes safety, consumer confidence, and innovation. Our goal is to create a clear and fair path forward that supports the growth of the hemp industry and benefits farmers, businesses, and consumers alike."

Mr. Starke is the Chairman of the U.S. Hemp Roundtable. It is a coalition of leading companies and organizations with the objective of ensuring the long-term viability of the hemp industry in the United States.

About Flora Growth Corp.

Flora Growth Corp.'s mission is to become the leading NASDAQ small-cap international cannabis company. FLGC is a cannabis-focused consumer-packaged goods leader and pharmaceutical distributor serving all 50 states and 28 countries with 20,000+ points of distribution around the world. For more information on Flora, visit www.floragrowth.com.

