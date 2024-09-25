JCM Power has won a 240 MW hybrid wind-solar project in Pakistan with a bid of $0. 031/kWh. The facility will be located in Dhabeji, near Karachi, and will supply power to local utility K-Electric. Canada's JCM Power has said that it will build a 240 MW (AC) hybrid wind-solar project in Dhabeji, near Karachi, Pakistan. The company secured the project through a procurement exercise held by utility K-Electric. It submitted a bid of PKR 8. 9189 ($0. 031)/kWh. The tender was held with the supervision of the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA). JCM Power said it will partner with ...

