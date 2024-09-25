International WELL Building Institute: Clearing the Air: Insights From the Inaugural IWBI Healthy Building Policy Summit

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 25, 2024 / International WELL Building Institute

By Robert Nieminen

Originally published by Robert Nieminen on BUILDINGS.com

[Editor's note: This is the first installment of a two-part report on the inaugural IWBI Healthy Buildings Summit held in Washington, D.C., on Sept. 16th. Read the second installment.]

If you're reading this, the chances are high you're in an indoor environment, given that we spend 90% of our time indoors. Now, take a deep breath.

How certain are you that the air in your building is clean or at least not going to make you sick? Unless your facility is equipped with indoor air quality sensors, you're probably not sure.

That's a problem more significant than many building owners and facilities managers realize. And it's a challenge that was addressed head on at the inaugural International WELL Building Institute (IWBI) Healthy Building Policy Summit held at the Georgetown University McCourt School of Public Policy in Washington, D.C., on Sept. 16, for which BUILDINGS served as a media sponsor. The McCourt School's new building, designed during the COVID pandemic, has achieved LEED Platinum designation and was the perfect backdrop for the event, which was the first public gathering in the space following its ribbon cutting ceremony.

Courtesy of Zakai | Getty Images

