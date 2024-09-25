Anzeige
25.09.2024 15:18 Uhr
International WELL Building Institute: Clearing the Air: Insights From the Inaugural IWBI Healthy Building Policy Summit

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 25, 2024 / International WELL Building Institute
By Robert Nieminen

Originally published by Robert Nieminen on BUILDINGS.com

[Editor's note: This is the first installment of a two-part report on the inaugural IWBI Healthy Buildings Summit held in Washington, D.C., on Sept. 16th. Read the second installment.]

If you're reading this, the chances are high you're in an indoor environment, given that we spend 90% of our time indoors. Now, take a deep breath.

How certain are you that the air in your building is clean or at least not going to make you sick? Unless your facility is equipped with indoor air quality sensors, you're probably not sure.

That's a problem more significant than many building owners and facilities managers realize. And it's a challenge that was addressed head on at the inaugural International WELL Building Institute (IWBI) Healthy Building Policy Summit held at the Georgetown University McCourt School of Public Policy in Washington, D.C., on Sept. 16, for which BUILDINGS served as a media sponsor. The McCourt School's new building, designed during the COVID pandemic, has achieved LEED Platinum designation and was the perfect backdrop for the event, which was the first public gathering in the space following its ribbon cutting ceremony.

Continue reading here

Read the second installment of this two-part series.

Courtesy of Zakai | Getty Images

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from International WELL Building Institute on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: International WELL Building Institute
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/international-well-building-institute
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: International WELL Building Institute

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
