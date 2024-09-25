Origence and Catalyst Bring Faster Payments to Credit Union Indirect Lending

Partnership opens opportunities for credit unions to fund loans instantly.

PLANO, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 25, 2024 / Origence, the leading lending technology solutions provider for credit unions, has partnered with Catalyst to deliver enhanced payment capabilities through the FedNow® Service. Credit unions leveraging Origence's subsidiary, FI Connect, can now utilize the FedNow Service via Catalyst, enabling instant loan funding and significantly accelerating transaction speed and efficiency.





The FedNow Service is a new instant payment infrastructure developed by the Federal Reserve in 2023 that allows eligible depository institutions across the U.S. to provide instant payment services. Beginning this September, through the partnership, Origence's participating FI Connect credit unions will use the FedNow service through Catalyst to fund loans instantly. With faster funding, FI Connect better positions credit unions as a more reliable financing partner for embedded financing opportunities.

As payment technology has advanced, consumers and businesses alike are expecting to receive funds in minutes instead of days. FI Connect began offering embedded financing in 2023 on electric vehicle purchases through the Tesla website using ACH transfers. With real-time loan funding, FI Connect better positions credit unions as an even stronger financing partner for embedded financing opportunities where payment speed is critical.

"As a pioneer in indirect lending, Origence is always looking for ways to deliver more value to credit unions and help them compete in the fast-moving consumer lending space," said Neetu Bhagat, CFO at Origence. "Through our partnership with Catalyst, we are giving credit unions a distinct advantage as preferred lenders with our instant loan funding."

The real-time funding solution developed by Catalyst provides Origence and credit unions with a seamless method for instant loan funding. Catalyst's payment systems and FedNow Service connection deliver the speed required by Tesla alongside the leading loan origination platform from Origence.

"Not only are loans funded in record time, but Catalyst's custom-built 'lights out' loan funding engine enables credit unions to fund loan activity automatically at any time of the day or night with no staff interaction required," stated Brad Ganey, Chief Operating Officer for Catalyst. "Our loan funding solution for Origence removes friction in the system and enables credit unions of all sizes to compete for, and win, new loans. What's more, the groundwork Origence and Catalyst have laid for FI Connect will serve as a foundation for much more to come, enabling credit unions to participate in new and untapped markets in ways that benefit current and attract prospective members."

"In the current economic climate, funding speed is a critical component of service excellence," said Bhagat, "We expect that instant payments will soon become the norm for auto loans and other consumer purchases, creating a compelling opportunity for those credit unions who are on the leading edge of this payment revolution."

To learn more about FI Connect, visit: www.ficonnectlending.com. To learn more about Catalyst's Suite of Faster Payments solutions, visit: www.catalystcorp.org/fast.

About Origence

Origence provides the lending technology solutions credit unions need to advance their total origination experience. We were established in 1994 as a credit union service organization (CUSO) and have helped credit unions process more than 88 million applications for $551 billion in funded loans. Our solutions include indirect lending, loan and account origination, auto shopping, marketing automation, lending operations, and more. Origence was named the 2023 CUSO of the year by NACUSO. Learn more at origence.com and follow us on X and LinkedIn.

About Catalyst

With innovative payments, asset management, and liquidity solutions, Catalyst is unlocking new possibilities for credit unions across the nation and the members they serve. We are passionate about transforming goals into achievements and helping credit unions grow. Discover why more than 1,500 credit unions are using Catalyst's solutions today: catalystcorp.org.

