Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 25.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
Diese Firma hat die Grundlagen, um zu einem Goldkraftwerk zu werden!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2N6YA | ISIN: US64051M7092 | Ticker-Symbol: SB6P
Berlin
25.09.24
08:08 Uhr
10,400 Euro
+0,800
+8,33 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NEONODE INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NEONODE INC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
25.09.2024 15:42 Uhr
83 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NEXTY Electronics Selects Neonode's Touch Sensor Module Technology for the Japanese Amusement Market

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ: NEON) ("Neonode") is pleased to announce a new license agreement for an evolution of its licensable Touch Sensor Module ("TSM") technology. NEXTY Electronics Corporation ("NEXTY Electronics"), an electronics trading company of the Toyota Tsusho Group, has selected Neonode's TSM technology for sensor development and manufacturing of the next-generation amusement machines for a leading manufacturer in Japan's amusement market. The agreement includes an upfront technology access fee and future royalties and is estimated to have a value of US$2-3 million over the next four to five years.

NEXTY Electronics chose to license Neonode's latest TSM offering, primarily based on surface-mount technology ("SMT"), which enables touch interactivity on larger displays, surfaces and projected planes at a lower cost than alternative solutions. Easily integrated using a single-sided TSM sensor, Neonode's touch interaction technology delivers exceptional performance and value to any touch-operated application. NEXTY Electronics will manufacture the TSMs in Japan for delivery to companies in the Japanese amusement market as well as in other markets that desire high quality, cost-effective touch functionality on large displays and surfaces.

"After extensive evaluation, we have found Neonode's SMT-based TSM to be a great fit for the Japanese amusement market, enhancing operational performance without compromising the beauty of the content displayed on the screen. We have worked closely and productively with Neonode for years and look forward to strengthening our partnership further with this license agreement," said Mikio Takano, NEXTY Electronics' Executive Officer.

"We are excited to deepen our relationship with NEXTY Electronics, a trusted, value-added reseller of Neonode's products, as we continue our transformation into a company that is fully focused on technology licensing. NEXTY Electronics is intimately familiar with our products from its time as a TSM reseller, and its decision to license and manufacture our TSM technology is a vote of confidence for our licensing-focused business strategy and innovative licensable technologies," said Fredrik Nihlén, Neonode's interim President and Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer.

For more information, please contact:
Interim President and Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer
Fredrik Nihlén
E-mail: fredrik.nihlen@neonode.com
Phone: +46 703 97 21 09

Vice President Marketing & Sales
Johan Swartz
E-mail: johan.swartz@neonode.com
Phone: +46 707 64 35 44

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com.

https://news.cision.com/neonode/r/nexty-electronics-selects-neonode-s-touch-sensor-module-technology-for-the-japanese-amusement-market,c4042522

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/17297/4042522/3021101.pdf

NEXTY Electronics Selects Neonode's Touch Sensor Module Technology

https://news.cision.com/neonode/i/nexty-electronics-selects-neonode-s-touch-sensor-module-technology-for-the-japanese-amusement-market,c3337051

NEXTY Electronics Selects Neonode's Touch Sensor Module Technology for the Japanese Amusement Market

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nexty-electronics-selects-neonodes-touch-sensor-module-technology-for-the-japanese-amusement-market-302258661.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Tenbagger-Chance mit der nächsten BioNTech

Erinnern Sie sich, als Moderna und BioNTech von unbekannten Unternehmen zu globalen Marktführern wurden und frühzeitige Investoren reich belohnt haben?

Die Branche steht vor einem erneuten Innovationsschub – von bahnbrechenden Medikamenten bis hin zu revolutionären Therapien.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Sie sollten jetzt in Biotech-Aktien einsteigen, weil wir am Beginn einer neuen Ära der medizinischen Innovation stehen könnten! Gen- und Zelltherapien, personalisierte Medizin und bahnbrechende Technologien könnten das Gesundheitswesen revolutionieren – und die Aktienkurse in die Höhe schießen lassen.

Die nächste Erfolgsgeschichte im Biotechbereich warten nur darauf, entdeckt zu werden. Wer jetzt investiert, hat die Chance, von gigantischen Durchbrüchen und enormen Renditen zu profitieren. Warten Sie nicht, bis es zu spät ist - der nächste Biotech-Superstar könnte morgen schon durchstarten!

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Biotech-Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien das riesige Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen zukunftsträchtige Investments im Biotech-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.