SOHM, Inc. has Received ABBIE Technology Kits' Pre-Launch Pre-Orders

SOHM, Inc. (OTC PINK:SHMN), a pharmaceutical and biotechnology company specializing in generic drugs, has announced today that the company has received ABBIE Technology kits pre-launch orders.

Dr. David Aguilar, COO, shared that the company has received pre-launch and pre-orders for our ABBIE technology kits. This is significant miles stone for the company and we are very happy to transition from Research and Development to commercialization of GLP ABBIE Technology Kits.

The current CRISPR/Cas9 kits business is expected to grow $ 17.4 billion by year 2032.

This milestone has given us a boost to all our scientist and confidence in our technology and thereby making difference in the pharmaceutical / biotech space.

Our data shows that ABBIE expressing mRNA (ABBIE mRNA) with guide RNAs directed to AAVS1 integrates a donor DNA with green fluorescent protein (GFP) and antibiotic resistance into cells much more efficiently than ABBIE mRNA provided with donor DNA, but no guide RNAs.

Our kits are for faster and efficient integration of a chosen genetic sequence into the DNA of a cell including cells of an organism. Our kits significantly reduce the timing of integrating a DNA sequence at a very reduced cost compared to virus or genetic recombination using CRISPR/Cas9. The reduced time also lessens the impact of prolonged experimentation on the environment due to decreased use of materials.

This success encourages all of us and we are so hopeful for our all-pipeline products for our technology and in coming time, we shall share more updates on it including the collaboration with Stanford Medicines.

We are confident that these pre-launch and further orders will continue to bring us new dimensions, new opportunities and new avenues for our technology in the coming days.

Management remains committed to ensuring that SOHM achieves higher revenue growth in 2024 compared to previous years. This includes the revenues from our new ABBIE kits. Dr. David Aguilar, COO added.

About SOHM, Inc.:

SOHM is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing gene editing technologies for research, synthetic biology, and therapeutic applications. With a focus on precision medicine, SOHM aims to revolutionize the treatment of genetic diseases by providing safe, efficient, and targeted gene editing solutions. Through strategic collaborations and groundbreaking research, SOHM is at the forefront of advancing the field of gene therapy.

To learn more about SOHM, Inc., visit www.SOHM.com.

