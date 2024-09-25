Encinitas, California--(Newsfile Corp. - September 25, 2024) - Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: KPRX) (KPRX) ("Kiora" or the "Company"), will participate in the following investor conferences. The presentations will be accessible live and on-demand for 90 days from our IR homepage (ir.kiorapharma.com).

Lytham Partners Fall 2024 Investor Conference.

Monday, October 1, 2024 at 10:15 am EDT

Presenter: Melissa Tosca, Chief Financial Officer

Click here to register and view

To arrange a meeting with management, please email 1×1@lythampartners.com

Maxim Virtual Healthcare Conference | Ophthalmology Panel

Tuesday, October 15, 2024 at 11:00 am EDT

Presenter: Brian M. Strem, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer

Click here to sign up (account creation required), register and view

LD Micro Conference

Tuesday, October 29 at 4:00 pm EDT

Presenter: Melissa Tosca, Chief Financial Officer

Click here to register and view

About Kiora Pharmaceuticals

Kiora Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing and commercializing products for the treatment of orphan retinal diseases. KIO-301 is being developed for the treatment of retinitis pigmentosa, choroideremia, and Stargardt disease. It is a molecular photoswitch that has the potential to restore vision in patients with inherited and/or age-related retinal degeneration. KIO-104 is being developed for the treatment of posterior non-infectious uveitis. It is a next-generation, non-steroidal, immuno-modulatory, and small-molecule inhibitor of dihydroorotate dehydrogenase.

