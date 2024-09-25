Anzeige
WeRide and Uber Partner to Bring Autonomous Vehicles to the Uber Platform, Beginning in the United Arab Emirates

SAN FRANCISCO and GUANGZHOU, China, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WeRide, a global leading autonomous driving technology company, and Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER), the world's largest mobility and delivery technology platform, today announced a strategic partnership to bring WeRide's autonomous vehicles onto the Uber platform, beginning in the United Arab Emirates.

The partnership agreement was signed by Andrew Macdonald, SVP of Mobility & Business operations of Uber, and Hua Zhong, SVP of WeRide. Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi and WeRide Founder and CEO Tony Han witnessed the signing ceremony.

The partnership is expected to launch first in Abu Dhabi later this year. A dedicated number of WeRide vehicles will be made available to consumers using the Uber app. After launch, when a rider requests a qualifying ride on the Uber app, they may be presented with the option to have their trip fulfilled by a WeRide autonomous vehicle. The partnership does not contemplate any launches in the United States or China.

WeRide currently operates the largest robotaxi fleet in the UAE through the TXAI app. In 2023, WeRide was granted the UAE's first national license to test and operate autonomous vehicles on public roads across the country.

Tony Han, founder and CEO of WeRide said: "We are honored to partner with Uber to continue to bring our technology to global markets. Together, we aim to combine our collective experience and expertise to deliver much needed, affordable, sustainable and safe mobility solutions to a global audience."

Dara Khosrowshahi, CEO of Uber said: "Uber is very excited to partner with WeRide. It's clear that the future of mobility will be increasingly shared, electric, and autonomous, and we look forward to working with leading AV companies like WeRide to help bring the benefits of autonomous technology to cities around the world."

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "aims," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "likely to," and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about WeRide's beliefs, plans, and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in WeRide's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and WeRide does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

Contacts
WeRide
pr@weride.ai
Uber
press@uber.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2515319/WeRide___Uber_announced_a_strategic_partnership.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/weride-and-uber-partner-to-bring-autonomous-vehicles-to-the-uber-platform-beginning-in-the-united-arab-emirates-302258701.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
