25.09.2024
Quasar Medical Acquires Ridgeback Technologies

Quasar Medical Is Expanding Its Capabilities By Adding Balloon Catheters

SAINT PAUL, MN / ACCESSWIRE / September 25, 2024 / Quasar Medical, a global leader in manufacturing complex minimally invasive medical devices, announces the acquisition of Ridgeback Technologies, an innovator in the design, development, and manufacture of cutting-edge catheter balloons. Known for its expertise in rapidly designing and producing a wide range of specialized balloons and the assembly of full balloon catheters, Ridgeback Technologies enhances Quasar Medical's full-service device solutions, reinforcing our commitment to excellence, speed, and high-quality medical device manufacturing.

Backed by over 36 years of industry expertise, Quasar Medical has become the go-to partner for end-to-end manufacturing solutions for minimally invasive devices. By acquiring Ridgeback Technologies, Quasar is enhancing its ability to deliver customized balloon catheter solutions, accelerating time to market, scale-up efficiency, and cost-effectiveness.

Alex Wallstein, CEO of Quasar Medical, stated: "The acquisition of the Ridgeback team is a significant milestone in our strategic growth plan. Ridgeback's innovative balloon technology fills a critical gap in Quasar's capabilities plus expands our footprint to Galway, Ireland, with its vibrant med-tech community. We welcome the Ridgeback team to our Quasar Family."

Ridgeback Technologies: A True Legacy of Excellence

Ridgeback Technologies, known for its cutting-edge design, development, and manufacturing of catheter balloons, brings over 20 years of expertise to Quasar Medical. Located in Galway, Ridgeback is renowned for its rapid turn-around and innovative balloon design capabilities. Their specialized balloon offerings include bladed, perfusion, and multi-lumen balloons, serving a variety of medical procedures such as Structural Heart, Cardiovascular, Neurovascular, and Peripheral interventions.

"Joining Quasar Medical marks an exciting new chapter for the Ridgeback team. We have recently moved to a new 4,500 ft2 site to support further growth, and I am excited to leverage Quasar's mass production set-up, adding scale-up to our front-end design and development expertise," states Ray Blowick, CEO of Ridgeback Technologies.

Leading with Innovation

  • Adding Extensive On-Site Capabilities: From complete balloon design, development, prototyping, and assembly, including mold design and mold manufacture with CNC machining, extrusion, and injection molding capabilities.

  • Rapid Lead Times: In-house design, development, and prototyping capabilities enable us to deliver high-quality catheter prototypes with unmatched turn-around times. This allows customers to move swiftly from concept to clinical application within very short timeframes.

  • Quality and Assurance: Expanding cleanroom and controlled environments with ISO13485:2016.

"The acquisition of Ridgeback Technologies further expands our NPD team, supporting customers in the design phase of medical devices. This is based on common QMS procedures between our NPD teams in Israel, Minnesota, and now Galway," says Yosi Hazan, EVP Technology/NPD of Quasar Medical.

For more information about the acquisition and how it benefits Quasar Medical's customers, please visit www.quasarmedical.com or contact our media relations team at marketingpr@quasar-med.com.

Contact Information

Jackie Rauchberger
Director Global Marketing
marketingpr@quasar-med.com
(651) 641-4034

SOURCE: Quasar Medical

