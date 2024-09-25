HOFA Gallery: SPACES: Digital Innovation Meets Contemporary Art at Phillips

A Selling Exhibition of Multidisciplinary Works by 8 Global Artists

LONDON, ENGLAND / ACCESSWIRE / September 25, 2024 / HOFA Gallery and PhillipsX announce the launch of 'SPACES', the inaugural selling exhibition in HOFA's new curated digital realities series; which brings together leading voices in the intersection of technology and art. The selling exhibition, set to debut at Phillips, London, from 3 - 10 October, during Frieze 2024, will showcase 10 works by eight global visionaries blending digital innovation with artistic expression: Sougwen Chung, Emily Xie, Refik Anadol, Krista Kim, Ana María Caballero, Shirin Abedinirad, Random International and Joseph Klibansky.

Sougwen Chung, Spectral, 2024. Acrylic on Perspex, Created with DOUG6. 152.5 x 152.5 cm (Photo by David Sprangl)

SPACES is a series of immersive exhibitions exploring the profound challenges and possibilities presented by computing technologies and their impact on humanity. The first edition at Phillips will feature a curation of contemporary artworks integrating digital techniques with tangible media, as well as digital works that challenge conventional perceptions of art, inviting viewers to reconsider the boundaries between the digital and physical realms.

Elio D'Anna, curator and co-founder of HOFA Gallery, says, "HOFA is honoured to present SPACES with Phillips. This series explores the evolving interplay between digital technology and contemporary art, showcasing how artists are integrating AI and digital techniques into their work."

D'Anna adds, "SPACES highlights the transformative impact of these technologies on art forms and reveals new possibilities for creative expression."

One of the main highlights of SPACES is Sougwen Chung, the Chinese-Canadian artist named as one of TIME100's top AI innovators and whose human-machine collaboration was the first AI model acquired by the Victoria and Albert Museum, London.

At Phillips, Chung will unveil Spectral, a dynamic new installation where a robotic arm will collaborate with them in the painting process, exemplifying the evolution of machines as creative partners rather than mere tools. This work explores the innovative interplay between humans and AI, and technology and artistic expression.

Other highlights include:

Krista Kim

Krista Kim, founder of Techism, is a pioneering artist who explores digital consciousness through art, technology and philosophy, working across both digital and physical mediums. As a cultural leader at the World Economic Forum since 2022, Vogue Singapore's metaverse editor, and one of UNESCO's '50 Minds for the Next 50,' Kim is widely recognised for her innovative contributions to the art world. Her notable works include the 2022 immersive installation Continuum in Times Square, and the 2024 installation Mirror of the Mind featured on The Sphere in Las Vegas.

SPACES will showcase a triptych of Kim's signature gradient works, UV-printed on Trulife Plexi and mounted on Dibond. These pieces, created using digital software from as early as 2012, represent her vision of technology as a tool for mental wellness and cultural reflection. Her meditative gradients explore the fluid intersection of art and technology, symbolising constant transformation in the digital age.

Emily Xie

Xie is a New York-based artist known for her innovative use of algorithms to create lifelike textures and forms. Her work has been showcased at the Singapore ArtScience Museum and the Armory Show in New York. Inspired by traditional Chinese embroidery, Xie's exhibited work Cresting Figure is a digital collage integrating rich textures and intricate patterns, reimagining ancient techniques through generative AI within a digital framework. Bridging the gap between contemporary art and 21st Century technology, it offers a beautiful perspective on cultural heritage.

Refik Anadol

Anadol is a Turkish-American media artist and director renowned for his innovative approach that blends art with data, creating captivating experiences through digital mediums. Anadol has collaborated with prestigious institutions such as MoMA New York and Sotheby's and has digital collectible sales surpassing $30 million. SPACES will present Winds of Yawanawa #888, part of his Winds of Yawanawa collection. This series comprises 1,000 unique NFT Data Paintings that merge weather data from the Yawanawa tribe's Amazonian village with the artistic expressions of young Yawanawa artists, showcasing a dynamic interplay between traditional art forms and digital innovation.

Miety Heiden, Deputy Chairwoman and Head of Private Sales at Phillips, says "Phillips is thrilled to collaborate with HOFA Gallery on SPACES, an exhibition that pushes the boundaries of contemporary art by exploring the intersection of digital innovation and creative expression. SPACES reflects our commitment to supporting artists whose practice comprises cutting-edge technologies."

