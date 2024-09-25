Impact Healthcare REIT has completed the transfer of four homes located in Scotland to a new tenant. As a result, all of the seven homes that have been operating on an intermediate basis (as part of a turnaround plan) have now been transferred to experienced, long-term operators. The resumption of rental payments from all seven assets will provide a significant uplift to cash rental income, the basis for dividend decisions. Under the new operators, the assets also provide additional and accretive asset management opportunities.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...