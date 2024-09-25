The Spanish government has set a new 2030 solar target of 76 GW in an energy strategy submitted to the European Commission. It aims to cover over 80% of national electricity demand with renewable energy. From pv magazine Spain Spain's Council of Ministers has approved a Royal Decree updating the National Integrated Energy and Climate Plan (PNIEC 2023-30) in response to a proposal from the Ministry for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge (MITECO). The draft went through public consultation in mid-2023. A key focus of the PNIEC 2023 is promoting renewables, storage, and demand ...

