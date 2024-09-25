Myers Industries Turned to John Galt Solutions to Transform and Advance Supply Chain Planning Processes

Atlas Planning Platform Standardized Processes Across Business Units for Global Plastics and Metal Manufacturer

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 25, 2024 / John Galt Solutions, a global leader in automating supply chain planning to empower businesses to make better decisions faster, today announced that its market-leading Atlas Planning Platform was successfully implemented at Myers Industries Inc., to help the company standardize processes and support growth across its separate business units.

Myers, a leading manufacturer of a wide range of plastic and metal products and a distributor for the tire, wheel, and under-vehicle service industry, faced challenges as the business expanded, both organically and through acquisitions. As a result, Myers required an advanced supply chain planning solution that could unify fragmented processes and systems into a centralized platform, establishing best practices to support its continued growth.

Myers selected John Galt Solutions' Atlas Planning Platform for its superior ability to improve visibility across the end-to-end supply chain. With Atlas, Myers can pull data from different external and internal data sources into a single platform, optimizing and improving processes across the business.

Since the implementation, Myers has benefited from a uniform view across its supply chain. The platform's data-driven dashboards provide real-time insights into key performance indicators (KPIs) across the network and help guide the supply chain team to accelerate decisions that best align with company objectives. The standardization of processes has helped the company align its operations with its financial goals, moving Myers toward a fully integrated business plan.

"The Atlas Planning Platform has provided our business with the visibility and integration we required to support our growth," said Jeff Baker, Senior Vice President of Shared Services at Myers. "We now have a single, unified view of our supply chain, which has greatly improved our ability to forecast demand and align operations with our financial objectives. The dashboards have become instrumental in driving consistent metrics and providing greater visibility into performance across the organization. Atlas empowers our team to work more effectively toward an integrated business plan, ensuring that every part of the company is moving in the same direction."

Looking ahead, Myers is preparing to enter the next phase of its collaboration with John Galt Solutions, which will focus on the implementation of what-if scenario planning, leveraging the Artificial Intelligence (AI) capabilities in the Atlas Planning Platform. This will allow Myers to conduct simulations that stress-test its supply chain under various conditions, delivering deeper insights into how the supply chain reacts under uncertainty and helping the company make more informed decisions.

"We're excited to continue supporting Myers Industries as they explore new opportunities to further advance their supply chain planning and enhance performance," said Matt Hoffman, Vice President of Product and Industry Solutions at John Galt Solutions. "With the power of AI and what-if scenario planning, Myers will be better equipped to plan, manage, and respond to the complexities of their diverse markets and industries, ensuring their supply chain stays agile and resilient."

About Myers Industries

Myers Industries Inc. (NYSE:MYE), based in Akron, Ohio, is a manufacturer of sustainable plastic and metal products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets. The company is also the largest distributor of tools, equipment and supplies for the tire, wheel, and under-vehicle service industry in the United States. Visit myersindustries.com to learn more.

About John Galt Solutions

More than ever, companies must be able to sense and respond to the dynamics of complex global supply chain performance, seize new opportunities, reduce?costs,?and drive profitability. John Galt Solutions' Atlas Planning Platform is a comprehensive end-to-end supply chain planning software solution with advanced analytics and machine learning to automate planning, break down business silos and deliver greater visibility. A SaaS-based platform, Atlas transforms S&OP processes;?demand,?inventory,?and replenishment;?supply and inventory optimization;?manufacturing planning and scheduling;?financial budget and sales forecasting. We partner closely with companies such as MARS, Continental Tire, Milwaukee Tool, Deschutes Brewery, Netgear, and American Red Cross to empower planners to make better and faster decisions with greater confidence. To learn how John Galt Solutions can help you improve supply chain performance, visit?johngalt.com.??

