Yum! Brands: Pizza Hut Vietnam's Pizza Boxes Are Carrying Out the Mission of Sustainable Forest Development

Yum! Brands

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 25, 2024 / Kudos to Jardine Restaurant Group of Vietnam (JRGVN) for launching their eco-friendly hexagonal pizza box design, using sustainably sourced packaging made from FSC-certified paper. One pizza box at a time, they're helping to protect the forests.

Read their post below:

Each of our pizza boxes also carries out the mission of sustainable forest development.

Besides the new hexagonal pizza box design, which reduced plastic waste by over 6,000 kg annually, other Pizza Hut packaging, such as takeaway cups and salad boxes, also contributes to forest conservation through FSC-certified paper.

FSC (Forest Stewardship Council) certification, a voluntary standard for forest management organizations and wood product manufacturers, upholds stringent criteria for sustainable development. It balances environmental protection, social benefits for stakeholders (including manufacturers, businesses, communities, and residents), and economic viability.

Complying with FSC certification means that Pizza Hut uses natural resources effectively, reduces over-exploitation of forests, and ensures the balance of the forest ecosystem in the process of exploiting raw materials to produce paper boxes. Regarding society, this practice indirectly provides a planned livelihood for forest workers and prevents illegal logging. Therefore, while holding a pizza box in your hand, you are joining us in protecting the forests.

Small actions can have a significant impact. Jardine Restaurant Group Vietnam is committed to transparency and sustainable practices across all business operations, demonstrating our dedication to customers and environment.



View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Yum! Brands on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Yum! Brands
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/yum-brands
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Yum! Brands

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
