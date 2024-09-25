Luci Creative Continues Growth and Expansion With Opening of New York Studio

Award-winning, woman-owned exhibition design firm opens second East Coast office

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / September 25, 2024 / Museum design firm Luci Creative (Luci) announces the opening of its fourth studio in the United States. Located in New York City, the new office empowers Luci to serve its expanding client roster, access the area's rich talent pool, vendor network, and create new industry partnerships on the East Coast.





Luci Creative has opened its fourth studio in Brooklyn, New York.

From Left to Right: Marianne Schuit, Farah Ahmed, Chang Lee, Lizzy Martin, Matthew McNerney, and Avery Zucker.





"New York City is the perfect location for our next chapter," said CEO AJ Goehle. "This expansion enables us to tap into the city's vibrant creative community and collaborate with top talent to craft even more impactful and memorable museum experiences."

Luci Creative's dedication to pushing the boundaries of museum and cultural engagement has propelled its rapid growth. Headquartered in Chicago, Luci Creative opened its second studio in Boston in 2018, followed by its third studio in Seattle in 2023. "Crain's Chicago Business" named Luci Creative one of the city's Biggest Women-Owned Businesses of 2023.

"We believe the most powerful experiences are born from collaboration. At Luci Creative, we work hand-in-hand with our clients to bring their visions to life, crafting exhibits that drive community, curiosity, and connection," said Chief Creative Officer Matthew McNerney.

The award-winning museum design firm is currently working with major institutions, including the Italian American Museum, Adams Presidential Center, North Carolina Museum of History, Holocaust Museum Boston, Holocaust Museum for Hope & Humanity, California Science Center, Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center, National World War I Museum and Memorial, National Women's History Museum, and more.

ABOUT LUCI CREATIVE:

Luci Creative is a world-class museum design firm that ignites discovery, fosters connection, and motivates change. Over the past decade and across more than 90 projects, Luci has built a reputation as both a thought leader and a thought partner for their clients. The firm is headquartered in Chicago, with offices in Boston, Seattle, and New York, and a team of over 50 employees. They work with cultural, civic, and brand clients to create powerful imprint moments: memorable, meaningful, and transformational visitor experiences.

Learn more about Luci Creative at lucicreative.com.

