Mittwoch, 25.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
Diese Firma hat die Grundlagen, um zu einem Goldkraftwerk zu werden!
WKN: A3EFRZ | ISIN: US09077D2099 | Ticker-Symbol: AI10
München
25.09.24
08:01 Uhr
1,150 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BIOFRONTERA INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BIOFRONTERA INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
25.09.2024 16:50 Uhr
90 Leser
Biofrontera Inc.: Biofrontera to Present at the 3rd Annual ROTH Healthcare Opportunities Conference

WOBURN, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 25, 2024 / Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the commercialization of dermatologic products, today announced that management will present at the 3rd Annual ROTH Healthcare Opportunities Conference to be held at the Metropolitan Club in New York, NY.

Date: October 9, 2024
Time of Presentation: 12:30 - 1:10 PM ET
Format: Live Presentation
1x1 Meetings: Please contact your Roth representative

About Biofrontera Inc.

Biofrontera Inc. is a U.S.-based biopharmaceutical company commercializing a portfolio of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions with a focus on photodynamic therapy (PDT) and topical antibiotics. The Company's licensed products are used for the treatment of actinic keratoses, which are pre-cancerous skin lesions, as well as impetigo, a bacterial skin infection. For more information, visit www.biofrontera-us.com and follow Biofrontera on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Contacts Investor Relations
Andrew Barwicki
1-516-662-9461
ir@bfri.com

SOURCE: Biofrontera Inc.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
