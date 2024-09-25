Biofrontera Inc.: Biofrontera to Present at the 3rd Annual ROTH Healthcare Opportunities Conference

Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the commercialization of dermatologic products, today announced that management will present at the 3rd Annual ROTH Healthcare Opportunities Conference to be held at the Metropolitan Club in New York, NY.

Date: October 9, 2024

Time of Presentation: 12:30 - 1:10 PM ET

Format: Live Presentation

1x1 Meetings: Please contact your Roth representative

About Biofrontera Inc.

Biofrontera Inc. is a U.S.-based biopharmaceutical company commercializing a portfolio of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions with a focus on photodynamic therapy (PDT) and topical antibiotics. The Company's licensed products are used for the treatment of actinic keratoses, which are pre-cancerous skin lesions, as well as impetigo, a bacterial skin infection. For more information, visit www.biofrontera-us.com and follow Biofrontera on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Contacts Investor Relations

Andrew Barwicki

1-516-662-9461

ir@bfri.com

SOURCE: Biofrontera Inc.