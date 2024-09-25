NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ: IVCB) (the "Company") today announced it has terminated the previously announced business combination agreement with Zacco Holdings (formerly OpSec Holdings), as amended (the "Business Combination Agreement") pursuant to Section 15.1 thereof. Under the terms of the Business Combination Agreement, the Company will receive a $30 million termination payment. It is expected that at least $20 million of such termination amount would be used to pay expenses incurred by the Company. The Company is currently considering whether to seek an alternative business combination or dissolve.

About Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp. I

The Company is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

