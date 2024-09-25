Tyvok's New Spider S1 Laser Engraving Machine Now Live on Kickstarter

Tyvok, the world leader in innovative laser technology solutions that combine power, precision, and ease of use, has announced that their revolutionary new product, the Spider S1 large-format laser engraving machine, is now live on Kickstarter. This launch makes Tyvok's most advanced laser engraver available directly to creators, artists, and businesses looking to elevate their creativity. Backers can now take advantage of exclusive early-bird offers and secure their Spider S1 at a fraction of its retail price.

HONG KONG / ACCESSWIRE / September 25, 2024 / The Spider S1 stands out as a game-changing tool, offering an impressively large carving area that is perfect for full-board engraving. Specifically designed to accommodate both European and U.S. standard boards, this feature helps users minimize material waste, boosting efficiency and reducing costs. Its fully enclosed design also ensures a smoke-free workspace, addressing one of the common problems in the laser engraving process by maintaining a cleaner and safer environment.









Spider S1 is built around a powerful 60W laser, which delivers exceptional performance across a variety of materials, from wood and metal to virtually any material. Combined with a CNC system based on the user-friendly LightBurn software, the Spider S1 is easy to operate, even for users without previous experience. This accessibility makes it an ideal tool not only for professionals but also for hobbyists and small businesses looking to expand their creative potential.

To meet a wide variety of applications, the Spider S1 is available in two sizes: a larger model measuring 4'11" x 8'2" and a more compact option at 4'11" x 4'11". Both sizes maintain the high precision and power that define the Spider S1, making it a versatile choice for projects of any size.

To reward new and loyal users during the crowdfunding launch, Tyvok is offering special discounts to early backers. The 20W 4'11"x4'11" starts at only $899. And the top pick, the 60W Spider S1 with the 4'11" x 8'2" size is available in limited quantities at just $1,999, with a 49% discount applied. This offer also includes the LightBurn-based CNC module and LightBurn GCode License, making it a comprehensive package for anyone looking to dive into laser engraving and CNC work.

"We're thrilled to finally bring the Spider S1 to Kickstarter. This machine is designed to make high-quality laser engraving accessible to everyone, from experienced professionals to hobbyists and beginners. The large carving area, powerful laser, and intuitive LightBurn software offer incredible versatility, and we're excited to see what our backers will create with it." - Founder of Tyvok

Spider S1 is also highly modular, with numerous add-ons available for purchase that further enhance its functionality. From advanced cutting tools to extended working platforms, users can customize their Spider S1 to suit their specific needs, expanding the range of projects they can achieve.

Spider S1 is live on Kickstarter now with special rewards, for additional product information and demos of the S1 in action, visit the campaign page here: https://bit.ly/4ea2mpM

Contact Information

Tyvok Spider Laser

mkt@tyvok.com

SOURCE: Tyvok

View the original press release on newswire.com.