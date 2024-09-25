OnAsset Intelligence, Inc: OnAsset and Phaslo Pathology Partner to Deliver Innovative Solutions for the Pathology Industry

OnAsset Intelligence is thrilled to announce a collaboration with Phaslo Pathology in creating solutions tailored to solve the complexities in the pathology industry.

OnAsset Intelligence is the industry leader in providing tracking and sensing solutions for high-value assets and critical shipments. With a strong focus on providing supply chain visibility in the life sciences sector, OnAsset is pleased to partner with Phaslo Pathology to create products and services that add immediate value and efficiency to pathology operations.

Phaslo Pathology ensures that samples, such as blood and tissue, are transported safely and efficiently, with complete digital visibility and temperature monitoring throughout the process. By integrating OnAsset's advanced tracking technology into their packaging and combining it with the Phaslo App, labs can now access real-time data on each sample's location, condition, and chain of custody. From the moment a sample is collected from a patient to its delivery at the lab, the system tracks every step, ensuring full traceability.

Since the partnership began, Phaslo Pathology and OnAsset have collaborated with 42 labs and service providers across Australia, tracking over 44,000 shipments with 272 active users of the Phaslo App. Labs can proactively manage logistics, receiving alerts when a specimen is delayed, such as when a container is off schedule by more than 15 minutes. GPS tracking allows labs to see exactly where the sample is, contact the shipping provider and take action to get things back on track.

Phaslo found OnAsset's technology to be the perfect fit for serving the needs of pathology customers due to OnAsset's long-standing work in the pharmaceutical industry delivering secure, compliant, and globally scalable solutions.

"OnAsset has a complex yet eloquent solution set. Once we were able to place SENTRY gateways at our key locations, the Sentinel logger was the perfect tool to embed in our containers to capture rich sensor data with no human intervention. Once the specimen arrives, the data automatically uploads to our proprietary software. For shipments requiring real time location data, we can easily pivot to a SENTRY or even their new product the Sentinel 100 S." stated Michael Larkins, Phaslo Pathology CEO.

Technology integration with the various Phaslo Pathology packaging and cooling products was a piece of the puzzle we solved, built upon years of knowledge gained by understanding the intricacies of a lab logistician day-to-day operation. Phaslo Pathology's hands-on approach with customers was key, leading to informed product development driven by a deep understanding of operational needs. Phaslo has become a knowledge expert in the space and only when the customer's need was deeply understood did the search for the right partner commence.

"Phaslo has done an excellent job in identifying the industry challenges and creating solutions. OnAsset is honored to be selected as the preferred partner to help deliver their vision. By layering their app over our technology, it provides visibility into inventory, real time location, and even eliminates the need to rely on third party logistic providers," said Tommy Wittmann, OnAsset's Director of Sales.

OnAsset and Phaslo's joint solutions have been deployed for over 12 months and are now scaling to support the broader market. Early successes have proven the market fit, and as more pathology users have been onboarded a rich roadmap for continued innovation has developed. Michael Larkins states "We are just getting started. OnAsset's customer centric approach and entrepreneurial mindset are the perfect match for Phaslo. Innovation is not a destination; it is a never-ending journey, and we intend to continue rising to the challenge for our customers."

About Phaslo Pathology

"Phaslo Pathology are experts in supporting pre-lab operations for medical diagnostic companies, making it easy so that you can focus on what's important within the lab."

Their experienced and multi-disciplinary product team can deliver whatever you can imagine to make your processes more efficient from information systems to sustainable cooling materials.

About OnAsset

Founded in 2005, OnAsset is a leading technology company specializing in asset tracking and monitoring solutions with a focus on providing innovative, reliable, and sustainable products that allow organizations to track and manage their valuable assets in real-time. Whether it is monitoring the location and condition of high-value cargo in transit, optimizing supply chain operations, or ensuring the security and compliance of critical assets, OnAsset's solutions empower companies to leverage its 17 patents, global airline approvals, and industry certifications to make informed decisions and streamline their operations. OnAsset is a trusted partner for businesses seeking to enhance asset visibility and control serving over 170 countries. For more information, please visit www.onasset.com.

