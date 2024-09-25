BNK Invest, Inc.: BNK Invest Highlights Investor Tools

Anzeige
25.09.2024
JERICHO, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 25, 2024 / "For many years we have provided well-received financial research websites to the public, each of which brings specific utility to investors," said the company's Chief Operating Officer. "The below are some examples of websites that provide free useful tools for investors."

Average Annual Return - at www.AverageAnnualReturn.com - helps investors research a stock's average annual return over long periods. Since it is important to factor in dividends, because a stock's average annual return is more than just the change in stock price, the website aims to empower investors by performing the average annual return calculation with dividends reinvested.

CEF Channel - at www.CEFChannel.com - assists investors in researching Closed End Funds (CEFs), which are an interesting category of investment funds. For any given CEF, a fixed amount of capital is raised and then the shares of the fund are traded just like any other stock. This means the pricing of the fund's shares in the market will react to fluctuating supply and demand forces, creating situations where shares of the fund may trade above or below the per-share net asset value. Investors must therefore consider not just the investment objectives of the fund, not just the quality of the fund's management, not just the performance of a fund's underlying portfolio, but also consider when shares of the fund are trading at attractive entry/exit points.

Preferred Stock Investing - at www.PreferredStockInvesting.com - is the home of the eBook Preferred Stock Investing, Fifth Edition, by Doug K. Le Du. This standard-setting book teaches investors how to use the highest quality preferred stocks to earn above average dividend income while simultaneously creating multiple downstream capital gain opportunities, with next-to-no effort. One of the highest reader-rated books in the U.S., Preferred Stock Investing pioneered the "CDx3 Compliance Score" method, ranking preferred stocks by ten important investment criteria. A free eBook download is available on the site, along with information on the Preferred Stock List database system, the CDx3 Notification Service, and several free resources for preferred stock investors including a "preferred stock Q&A" and a free weekly newsletter.

Stock RSI - at StockRSI.com - focuses on the Relative Strength Index (RSI), one of the more popular Technical Analysis indicators, originally developed in the 1970's by J. Welles Wilder. This indicator looks at a 14-day moving average of a stock's gains on its up days, versus its losses on its down days. The result is an indicator that measures momentum, oscillating between "oversold" and "overbought" on a scale of zero to 100. A reading below 30 is viewed to be oversold, which a bullish investor could look to as a sign that the selling is in the process of exhausting itself, and look for entry point opportunities. A reading above 70 is viewed to be overbought, which could indicate that a rally in progress is starting to get crowded with buyers. If the rally has been a long one, that could be a sign that a pullback is overdue.

About BNK Invest, Inc

The websites referenced in this article is owned and operated by online media company BNK Invest, Inc. BNK provides a number of investment research and news websites to the public, aimed at empowering investors to better research individual stocks and strategies.

Contact Information:info@bnkinvest.com

SOURCE: BNK Invest, Inc

