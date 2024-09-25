AleaSoft Energy Forecasting says most major European markets recorded higher electricity prices last week due to lower solar and wind production and despite a drop in gas and CO2 prices. Most major European markets recorded average electricity prices increase last week, according to analysis by AleaSoft Energy Forecasting. When compared to the week prior, average prices increased in the British, German, Italian, Nordic, Portuguese and Spanish markets, but decreased in the Belgian, Dutch and French markets. Weekly averages were below €81 ($90. 63)/MWh last week in all markets except the British ...

