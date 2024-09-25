Anzeige
WKN: A3C2J6 | ISIN: US50203G1040 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LFTD PARTNERS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LFTD PARTNERS INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
25.09.2024 17:50 Uhr
90 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

LFTD Partners Inc. LIFD, LIFD: Zuanic & Associates Initiates Coverage of LFTD Partners Inc. With a Rating of Overweight

JACKSONVILLE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 25, 2024 / LFTD Partners Inc. ("LFTD Partners") (OTCQB:LIFD), the corporate parent of leading hemp, wellness and energy products maker Urb (www.Urb.shop), announced that leading cannabis equity research firm Zuanic & Associates (www.zuanicgroup.com) has initiated coverage of LFTD Partners with a rating of Overweight. Zuanic & Associates' full report can be accessed by clicking the following link: Link to Full Report.

About LFTD Partners Inc.

Publicly traded LFTD Partners Inc., Jacksonville, FL (OTCQB:LIFD) is the parent corporation of Lifted Made, Kenosha, WI (www.Urb.shop), which manufactures and sells hemp-derived and other psychoactive products under its award-winning Urb brand, hemp-free health and wellness gummies under its Mielos brand, and hemp-free energy gummies under its Rebel brand. Lifted Made is the worldwide, exclusive manufacturer and seller of Diamond Supply Co. (www.DiamondSupplyCo.com), and Cali Sweets hemp-derived products, and is the exclusive manufacturer and seller in the USA of hemp-derived products for a subsidiary of a large, publicly traded US marijuana company. LFTD Partners Inc. also owns 4.99% of hemp-derived beverage and products maker Ablis (www.Ablis.shop), and of craft distiller Bendistillery Inc. d/b/a Crater Lake Spirits (www.CraterLakeSpirits.com), both located in Bend, OR. Please read LIFD's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission which fully describe our business and the Risk Factors associated therewith. Stay updated with our company news and product launches by subscribing to our newsletters at www.LFTDPartners.com and at www.Urb.shop.

About Zuanic & Associates

Headed by renowned Equity Analyst Pablo Zuanic, Zuanic & Associates publishes independent, unbiased, comprehensive, data-driven, thoughtful, equity research coverage of the consumer, cannabinoids (cannabis, CBD, hemp), and psychedelics industries, both from a macro/sectoral level in a thematic manner, as well as on specific companies. Coverage includes processors as well as plant-touching and non-plant touching companies in the U.S., Canada, and in the rest of the world, including vendors of vape hardware, tech services, and financial services. The research service is aimed at institutional investors and corporations. The firm is also available for short-term consulting and research advisory projects.

Disclaimer

Any opinions, estimates or forecasts regarding LFTD Partners Inc.'s performance made by analysts, including Zuanic & Associates, are theirs alone and do not represent opinions, forecasts or predictions of LFTD Partners Inc. or its management. LFTD Partners Inc. does not by its reference or distribution imply its endorsement of or concurrence with analyst information, conclusions or recommendations.

CONTACT:

William C. "Jake" Jacobs, President and CFO of LFTD Partners Inc.
(847) 400-7660
jakejacobs@LFTDPartners.com
www.LFTDPartners.com

Pablo E. Zuanic
Managing Partner
Zuanic & Associates
T: +1 646 503 1687
E: pablo.zuanic@zuanicgroup.com
X: @420Odysseus
W: www.zuanicassociates.com

SOURCE: LFTD Partners Inc.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
