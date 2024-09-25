Fragrance Du Bois' Oud Jaune Wins Best Oud Fragrance at the Marie Claire Awards 2024

Fragrance Du Bois, the luxury niche fragrance house, is proud to announce that its iconic scent, Oud Jaune, has been honoured with the Best Oud Fragrance award at the prestigious Marie Claire Fragrance Awards 2024.

A Fragrance Infused with Joy and Exotic Beauty

Oud Jaune is a sparkling, sunshine-infused fragrance, celebrated for its fruity, floral, and exotic notes that transport the wearer to faraway shores. Inspired by the colour yellow - the colour of joy - Oud Jaune's warm florals encapsulate an optimistic and joyful spirit.

Composed by perfumer Natalie Cetto, this fragrance opens with the lush, tropical aroma of Monoi and the bright, juicy notes of Pineapple, creating an exotic and vibrant introduction. The heart of Oud Jaune unfolds into a captivating bouquet, where the sensuality of Jasmine mingles with warm florals, evoking a sense of joy and vitality. Finally, the scent settles into a luxurious base, where the creamy richness of Vanilla and the soft embrace of Musk blend seamlessly with Pure Organic Vintage Oud, leaving a lingering impression of sophistication and timeless elegance.

An Award-Winning Commitment to Excellence

"We are deeply honoured to receive this award from Marie Claire," says Jonnie Swarbrick, Creative Director of Fragrance Du Bois. "Oud Jaune is a testament to our dedication to crafting fragrances that are not just beautiful, but deeply personal and evocative. This recognition celebrates our passion for pushing the boundaries of modern perfumery while staying true to our heritage."

Fragrance Du Bois has consistently redefined luxury in the fragrance industry with its use of high-quality, natural ingredients. Oud Jaune's win at the Marie Claire Awards exemplifies the brand's unwavering commitment to excellence, craftsmanship, and innovation.

A Journey into the World of Fragrance Du Bois

Founded in Paris in 2013, Fragrance Du Bois has become synonymous with Parisian elegance and sophistication, creating scents that are works of art. Each fragrance, including the award-winning Oud Jaune, is housed in a multi-faceted bottle crowned with a gold-plated, Swarovski crystal-embellished cap, epitomising haute luxury.

Discover Oud Jaune

Oud Jaune is available at selected boutiques and online at www.fragrancedubois.com. Experience the joy and exotic allure of Oud Jaune, the fragrance that captures the essence of sunshine and faraway shores.

