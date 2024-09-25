Anzeige
Mittwoch, 25.09.2024
25.09.2024 18:02 Uhr
Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares, Inc.: Taylor Bank Appoints Phil O'Neil as CFO and Promotes Adam James to Senior Credit Officer

BERLIN, MD / ACCESSWIRE / September 25, 2024 / Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares, Inc. (the "Company") (OTCQX:TYCB), parent company of Calvin B. Taylor Bank (the "Bank") today announced the appointment of Philip O'Neil as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of the Bank and the promotion of Adam James to Senior Vice President and Senior Credit Officer of the Bank.

O'Neil, a Certified Public Accountant and graduate of Frostburg State University, brings a wealth of experience to his new role. Prior to joining Taylor Bank, he served as EVP and Chief Accounting Officer for Shore United Bank in Easton, MD. He is a graduate of the American Bankers Association Stonier Graduate School of Banking and holds a Certificate in Leadership from the Wharton Business School of the University of Pennsylvania. O'Neil will succeed M. Dean Lewis, the current EVP and CFO, who will become President and CEO of Taylor Bank on January 1st, 2025, following the retirement of Raymond M. Thompson at year end.

Since joining the Bank in 2017, Adam James has been an integral part of the bank's expansion on the Eastern Shore of Virginia serving as the Loan and Business Development Officer for that market. He has over 10 years of lending and credit experience and is a graduate of the University of Virginia and of the Virginia Bankers Association School of Bank Management at the University of Virginia. In his new role as Senior Credit Officer, James will oversee the Loan Operations and Credit Administration departments, providing management and support of these areas as the bank continues its growth.

"We are pleased to welcome Phil O'Neil to the team as CFO and to elevate Adam James to Senior Credit Officer at a pivotal time for the Company," said Raymond M. Thompson, President and CEO. "Both Phil and Adam are highly respected leaders with outstanding track records in their fields. We look forward to the contributions they will provide to our operations, our customers, and our stockholders."

###

About Calvin B. Taylor Banking Company
Calvin B. Taylor Banking Company, the bank subsidiary of Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares, Inc. (OTCQX: TYCB), founded in 1890, offers a wide range of loan, deposit, and ancillary banking services through both physical and digital delivery channels. The Company has 12 banking locations in Maryland, Delaware, and Virginia on the Delmarva Peninsula.

Contact
Raymond M. Thompson, President and Chief Executive Officer
410-641-1700, taylorbank.com

SOURCE: Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares, Inc.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
