Swiss consulting firm Pexapark says European developers signed 13 power purchase agreements (PPAs) totaling 460. 4 MW in August, down 62% month on month in terms of capacity. It represents the lowest monthly PPA volume since August 2023. European developers signed 13 PPAs for 460. 4 MW in August, according to the latest report from Pexapark. The result is a 62% decrease in terms of volumes when compared to July. The Swiss consulting firm said it is the lowest monthly PPA capacity total since August 2023, which saw 318 MW across 10 deals, and is "therefore in line with similar patterns over the ...

