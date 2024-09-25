Regulatory News:

Arverne Group (ISIN code: FR001400JWR8, ISIN code ARVEN), an industrial company specialized in the production of renewable underground resources, announces its half-year financial report for the 6-month period from January 1 to June 30, 2024 has been made available to the public today and filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers).

It includes the half-year 2024 consolidated financial statements, the highlights of the first half of the year, the statement by the person responsible for the half-year financial report as well as the Statutory Auditors' review report on the half-year consolidated financial statements. The half-year financial report is available today on the Company's website (www.arverne.earth).

Next publication: 2024 full year results, March 26, 2025 (after trading)

About Arverne Group

Arverne Group specialises in harnessing underground resources to transform them into environmentally friendly, local and renewable energy, contributing to the prosperity of local communities. As an integrated industrial player, Arverne Group spans the entire underground value chain, from exploration to drilling and production to sales to end-users. Arverne Group aims to become the French leader in geothermal energy and its by-products, including low-carbon geothermal lithium.

Founded in Pau in 2018, Arverne Group has structured its business activities around several subsidiaries, notably 2gré (sale of geothermal heat), Lithium de France (geothermal heat and extraction and sale of geothermal lithium) and Arverne Drilling Services (drilling operations).

A mission-driven company, Arverne Group is listed on the professional segment of Euronext Paris and is part of the Tech Leaders segment of Euronext Paris (ISIN FR001400JWR8, mnemonic ARVEN).

www.arverne.earth

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240925439798/en/

Contacts:

Media relations:

communication@arverne.earth

arvernegroup@image7.fr

Investor relations

investor.relations@arverne.earth

Mathilde.guillemot@seitosei-actifin.fr