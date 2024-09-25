Anzeige
Mittwoch, 25.09.2024
WKN: 918629 | ISIN: FI0009800098 | Ticker-Symbol: V5W
25.09.24
0,240 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
25.09.2024 17:00 Uhr
19 Leser
Afarak Group SE Reports a Fatality at Ilitha

15:55 London, 17:55 Helsinki, 25 September 2024 - Afarak Group SE ("Afarak" or "the Company") (LSE: AFRK, NASDAQ: AFAGR)

AFARAK GROUP REPORTS A FATALITY AT ILITHA

The Company confirms with deepest regret an unexpected fatal accident at Ilitha in South Africa on 16 September 2024.

The investigations of the causes of the accident are continuing in situ and more information will be available once the investigations are complete.

Afarak Group extends its deepest sympathy with the Family of the worker.

Helsinki, September 25, 2024

AFARAK GROUP SE

Board of Directors

For additional information, please contact:

Afarak Group SE

Guy Konsbruck, CEO, +356 2122 1566, guy.konsbruck@afarak.com

Financial reports and other investor information are available on the Company's website: www.afarak.com.

Afarak Group is a specialist alloy producer focused on delivering sustainable growth with a Speciality Alloys business in southern Europe and a FerroAlloys business in South Africa. The Company is listed on NASDAQ Helsinki (AFAGR) and the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (AFRK).

NASDAQ Helsinki
London Stock Exchange
Main media

www.afarak.com


