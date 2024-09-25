OX2 AB: OX2 has applied for delisting of its shares from Nasdaq Stockholm

On 13 May 2024, EQT Infrastructure VI, through Otello BidCo AB ("Otello BidCo"), announced a public offer to the shareholders of OX2 AB (publ) ("OX2") to transfer all their shares in OX2 to Otello BidCo at a price of SEK 60 in cash per share (the "Offer"). On 2 September 2024, Otello BidCo declared the Offer unconditional and on 24 September 2024, Otello BidCo announced that the Offer had been accepted to such extent that Otello BidCo will become the owner of 95.58 per cent of all shares in OX2 upon settlement of the shares tendered to the Offer, which is expected to take place on or around 2 October 2024. Otello BidCo has also informed the board of directors of OX2 that Otello BidCo will initiate a compulsory buy-out of the shares in OX2 not held by Otello BidCo, and requested that the board of directors of OX2 applies for delisting of the shares in OX2 from Nasdaq Stockholm.

Against this background, the board of directors of OX2 has today, in accordance with Otello BidCo's request, applied for delisting of the shares in OX2 from Nasdaq Stockholm. OX2 will announce the last day of trading as soon as Nasdaq Stockholm has confirmed the date to OX2.



For further information, please contact:

Henrik Vikström

Investor Relations Director

Tel. +4670 952 80 06

henrik.vikstrom@ox2.com

About OX2 AB (publ)

OX2 develops, constructs, and sells renewable energy solutions at scale. OX2 also offer management of wind- and solar farms after completion. OX2's project development portfolio consists of in-house developed as well as acquired projects in onshore and offshore wind, solar, and energy storage, in various phases of development. The company is also active in developing projects based on other renewable energy technologies, such as hydrogen. OX2 is operating on eleven markets in Europe: Sweden, Finland, Estonia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania, France, Spain, Italy, Greece, and Åland. Since 2023 OX2 is also operating in Australia. Sales in 2023 was about 7.8 billion SEK. The company has about 500 employees and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. OX2 is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2022. www.ox2.com