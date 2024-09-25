Kemira Oyj: Kemira updates its long-term financial targets to reflect profitable growth ambitions and structurally higher margin profile

Kemira Oyj, Stock Exchange Release, September 25 at 2.00 pm (EEST)

Kemira updates its long-term financial targets to reflect profitable growth ambitions and structurally higher margin profile

Kemira's Board of Directors has approved the company's updated long-term financial targets, which will take effect immediately. Kemira's target for average annual organic growth has been changed to over 4% (previously: above-the market growth), and the operative EBITDA margin target has been increased to 18-21% (previously 15-18%). Operative ROCE of over 16% has been added as the new third target.

Kemira's updated long-term financial targets are as follows:

- Average annual organic growth over 4% (previously: above-the-market growth)

- Operative EBITDA margin of 18-21% (previously: 15-18%)

- Operative ROCE over 16%

Kemira's dividend policy is unchanged. Kemira aims at a competitive and over-time increasing dividend.

Kemira will arrange a Capital Markets Day tomorrow, on Thursday, September 26 to discuss the next steps of the strategy and the updated long-term financial targets. The Capital Markets Day's webcast details can be found at kemira.com/investors. The presentations will be published at the same website prior to the event.

For more information, please contact:



Kemira Oyj

Mikko Pohjala, Vice President, Investor Relations

Tel. +358 40 838 0709

Kemira is a global leader in sustainable chemical solutions for water-intensive industries. Our customers include industrial and municipal water treatment operators, and pulp & paper industry among others. We provide the best-suited products and services to improve our customers' product quality, process, and resource efficiency. Our focus is on water treatment, renewable solutions, and digital services. In 2023, Kemira had annual revenue of around EUR 3.4 billion and around 5,000 employees. Kemira shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. www.kemira.com