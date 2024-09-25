Mavsotech Celebrates One-Year Anniversary, Growth in Customer Base, Leadership Expansion

Engineering Solutions & Services Firm Reaches Key Milestones, Poised for Continued Growth

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / September 25, 2024 / Mavsotech, a provider of innovative, domain-specific engineering solutions and services for Video and Broadband Service Providers and the Digital Entertainment landscape, is proud to announce a series of significant milestones. In its first year of operation, the company has successfully secured its first Service Provider customer and built out its leadership team, setting a strong foundation for future growth and success.





The company's early customer engagements mark a pivotal moment in Mavsotech's journey. By combining deep domain expertise, proven industry experience, and advanced technical proficiency, the company provides comprehensive solutions that help Video and Broadband Service Providers thrive. In the first year of business, Mavsotech has demonstrated its ability to deliver quality and value, establishing itself as a trusted partner in the Digital Entertainment sector.

"We are thrilled with our success to date but even more excited about the discussions we are having with customers across all our verticals," said Eric Rutter, Founder and CEO of Mavsotech. "This achievement is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, who utilize decades of industry knowledge in the Video and Broadband Service Provider and Digital Entertainment industries to provide innovative engineering services that drive our clients' success."

To support its growing operations and ensure continued excellence in service delivery, Mavsotech has expanded its leadership team. The recent appointments of long-time Service Provider industry veterans include Jim Potts, Head of Sales, and Eric Hybertson, Head of Product. These strategic hires will play a crucial role in guiding the company's future direction and fostering a culture of innovation and excellence.

"We have carefully assembled a leadership team with the skills and experience needed to take Mavsotech to the next level," added Rutter. "Their diverse backgrounds and shared commitment to our core values will be instrumental in our continued growth and success.

Looking ahead, Mavsotech is poised to build on this momentum. Coupled with the focus on the unique challenges of Video and Broadband Service Providers, Mavsotech is expanding its service offerings into other areas of the Digital Entertainment landscape including automotive audio, ad tech, and entertainment devices. With these complimentary areas of expertise, Mavsotech is well-positioned for sustained growth in the years to come.

"Reaching our one-year milestone is just the beginning," said Rutter. "We are excited about the opportunities that lie ahead and are committed to pushing the boundaries of what we can achieve. Mavsotech solves the need for domain-specific services that help customers continue to deliver through the loss of institutional knowledge in the wake of recent restructuring."

About Mavsotech

Mavsotech provides engineering solutions and services that drive success in the digital entertainment marketplace. We offer specialized expertise with years of hands-on experience with industry systems/infrastructure. Our mission is to be a flexible and focused solutions partner that scales with your goals, budget, and timeline to help you seize market opportunities faster.

Contact Information

Vanessa Varian

CMO

vanessa.varian@mavsotech.com

2155145332

SOURCE: Mavsotech

